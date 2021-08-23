Realme C21Y with triple-rear camera setup, reverse charging capability launched in India, price starts at Rs 8,999

The company has positioned the Realme C21Y against Redmi 9, Nokia G20 and Infinix Hot 10S

Realme on Monday launched the C21Y smartphone with a 20:9 display and a triple-rear camera setup.

The Realme C21Y boasts a 5,000mAh battery that also supports reverse charging. The Super Power Saving Mode technology delivers standby time of up to 2.33 days with just 5 percent charge. Among the preloaded features are Super NightScape and Chroma Boost for distinct camera results.

The camera is also capable of slo-mo, full-HD video recording. The company has positioned the Realme C21Y against Redmi 9, Nokia G20 and Infinix Hot 10S.

The company has priced the Realme C21Y at Rs 8,999 for the 3GB RAM + 32GB storage variant, while the 4GB RAM + 64GB option has been priced at Rs 9,999. The phone is available in two colours — Cross Black and Cross Blue — and can be ordered from Flipkart, realme.com, and select offline sellers.

The Realme C21Y with dual-SIM capability runs the Android 11-based Realme UI. The phone features a 6.5-inch HD+ display (720×1,600 pixels) that comes with an aspect ratio of 20:9.

The phone is powered by an octa-core Unisoc T610 SoC processor and comes with the Mali-G52 GPU with up to 4GB RAM. The phone’s triple-rear camera setup houses a 13-megapixel primary sensor. It also houses a 2-megapixel monochrome sensor as well as a 2-megapixel macro shooter.

The Realme C21Y has a 5-megapixel front camera housing an f/2.4 lens for video chats and selfies.

The internal storage, which goes up to 64 GB, also supports expansion up to 256 GB through microSD cards. Realme has provided a dedicated microSD card slot. The phone has a 3.5-mm headphone jack and Micro-USB. The phone also comes with a fingerprint sensor, placed on the back panel.

The 5,000mAh battery Realme has provided supports reverse wired charging. The Realme C21Y, measuring 9.1 mm, weighs around 200 grams.