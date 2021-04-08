Realme C20, C21, C25 budget phones launched in India: Check price, availability, features

The best phone of the lot that is Realme C25 has been priced at Rs 9,999 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant whereas its upgraded version with 4GB RAM + 128GB storage will cost the buyers Rs 10999.

Realme has launched three new smartphones, Realme C20, Realme C21, and Realme C25 in India today. All these smartphones had been previously launched by the company in other countries early this year. All the three smartphones launched by the company flank the water drop-style display notch which gives them a class look. While the Realme C20 has a single rear camera, the two other phones launched by the company are studded with triple rear cameras. As far as the battery performance goes, the Realme C25 has been provided with the strongest battery of 6,000mAh while the other two smartphone buyers will have to settle with the 5,000 mAh battery.

Smartphones price in India

The Realme C20 phone is priced at Rs 6,999 for the 2GB RAM+32GB storage variant. However, in a bid to encourage users to buy the phone, the company has said that the first million customers of the phone will get an additional discount of Rs 200 and will only need to pay Rs 6,799.

The price of the Realme C21 model in its 3GB RAM + 32GB storage variant is Rs 7,999 which increases to Rs 8,999 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant. The best phone of the lot that is Realme C25 has been priced at Rs 9,999 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant whereas its upgraded version with 4GB RAM + 128GB storage will cost the buyers Rs 10999.

Availability of newly launched Realme phones

The Realme C20 model will be the first to go on sale in India starting from 12 PM on April 13. On the other hand, Realme C21 and Realme C25 will be put on the block a couple of days later. While the Realme C 21 will go on sale on April 14, the Realme C25 phone will be available to be bought by customers from April 16. As far as the online retail store chosen by the company is concerned, all three models will be exclusively available on Flipkart, Realme.com and select retail stores in the country.

Realme phone specifications

All three newly launched Realme phones are dual-SIM (Nano) and run on the Android 10 with Realme UI. All three have been provided with a 6.5-inch HD+ (720×1,600 pixels) IPS display which has an aspect ratio of 20:9. As mentioned above, while the Realme C20 has been provided with a single rear camera, the other two models have a triple rear camera studded on the back. The triple rear camera that has been installed in the other two devices consists of a 13-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 lens, a 2-megapixel macro shooter, and a 2-megapixel monochrome sensor with an f/2.4 lens. While the Realme C25 model has been provided with the 6000 mAh battery, the other two models will do with a 5000 mAh battery.