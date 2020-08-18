Realme C15, C12 bring huge 6,000mAh batteries to the budget phone segment

Realme C15 packs a 6,000mAh battery that supports 18W fast and also reverse charging.

Realme has launched two new smartphones, Realme C12 and Realme C15, in India. Realme has provided the smartphones with a display notch in water drop form, and a common language of design in the budget segment today. The Realme C12 and Realme C15 both also have a fingerprint sensor mounted on the back. They have good hardware for the price as well but their main USP is their huge 6,000mAh batteries.

Realme C15 features

Realme C15 has a 6.5-inch HD+ display (720×1,600 pixels) with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and a screen-to-body ratio of 88.7 per cent. The phone also packs a MediaTek Helio G35 SoC, paired with up to 4GB RAM.

Realme C15 comes with the rear quad camera setup which includes a 13-megapixel primary sensor with an f/2.2 lens and an 8-megapixel secondary sensor with an ultra-wide-angle f/2.25 lens that provides a 119-degree field-of-view (FoV). There are also two 2MP B&W and retro cameras.

The Realme C15 features up to 64GB of onboard storage, which can be expanded via a dedicated slot via a microSD card (up to 256 GB).

Realme C15 packs a 6,000mAh battery that supports 18W fast and also reverse charging.

Realme C12 features

The Realme C12 also sports the same HD+ display of 6.5 inches (720×1,600 pixels) with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and a screen-to-body ratio of 88.7 per cent. There is an octa-core MediaTek Helio G35 SoC under the hood, coupled with 3GB RAM. The smartphone comes with a triple rear camera setup that includes a 13-megapixel primary sensor with an f/2.2 lens that supports autofocus (PDAF) for phase detection. The camera configuration also has a monochrome 2-megapixel sensor with an f/2.4 lens and a 2-megapixel sensor with an f/2.4 macro lens.

The Realme C12 offers a 5-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front for selfies.

The Realme C12 has 32GB of onboard storage, which can be expanded via a dedicated slot via a microSD card (up to 256GB).

Realme has provided the Realme C12 with a 6,000mAh battery which supports reverse charging. The company has claimed that the Super Power Saving Mode on the device will run the phone for 2.9 days without charging.

Realme C12, C15 price in India

Realme C12 price for the single, 3GB + 32GB storage version is Rs 8.999 in India. In comparison, the Realme C15 bears a base price tag of Rs 9,999 for 3GB + 32GB storage option while its 4GB + 64GB variant is priced at Rs 10,999. Both phones come in color variants Power Blue and Power Silver. As regards the availability, the Realme C12 will go on sale from August 24 (12 pm), while the Realme C15 will be available through Flipkart and Realme.com from August 27 (12 pm). Realme C12’s offline sales open 31 August, while Realme C15’s offline sales open 3 September.