Realme C1 with 6.2-inch notch display debuts in India to take on Xiaomi Redmi 6

The Realme C1 will go on sale starting October 11

Realme launched the Realme 2 Pro at its Thursday event held in Noida, which the company had been teasing for a long time. However, it surprised everyone with the launch of the first smartphone of its new C range – the Realme C1. The Realme C1 is positioned in the budget segment, which makes it a contender to the company’s first smartphone, Realme 1. But it can be seen as a refresh to the Realme 1 since the Realme 2 and Realme 2 Pro are meant for the mid-range segments.

The Realme C1 bears a price tag of Rs 6,999 and will be available starting October 11 exclusively via Flipkart, much like the Realme 2 Pro. The smartphone comes in Ocean Blue and Deep Black colours. The company said that this pricing is introductory for the Diwali season, which means there will likely be a revision sometime towards the end of November. Realme is touting the Realme C1 as “a new benchmark for entry-level smartphones”.

As a budget smartphone, the Realme C1 comers running ColorOS 5.1 based on Android 8.1 Oreo and is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 processor, which also powers the Realme 2. There is 2GB of RAM and 16GB of internal storage given on the smartphone. The storage can be expanded via microSD card up to 256GB. There is a 6.2-inch HD+ display with Corning Gorilla Glass protection, a screen-to-body ratio of 88.8 per cent, and aspect ratio of 19:9. There is a notch on the top of the display.

A combination of 13-megapixel and 5-megapixel sensors is mounted on the back of the Realme C1. There is a 5-megapixel front camera on the handset. The cameras come with features such as portrait mode and Intelligent AI Beauty. Realme claims that the front camera is equipped with 296 recognition points that help to figure out the age, gender, skin tone, and other facial features through AI algorithms. The front camera can also be used for face unlock, besides the SmartLock. The smartphone has a 4230mAh battery under the hood.