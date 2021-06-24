Realme Buds Q2 with ANC, Realme Smart TV Full-HD 32 launched in India: Specs, price, other details

The Smart TV on the other hand has FHD (1920X1080 pixel) resolution.

Realme has launched two new AIoT devices in the Indian Market today (June 24, 2021); Realme Buds Q2 true wireless stereo (TWS) earbuds and Realme Smart TV Full-HD 32-inch. The earbuds support active noise cancellation and feature touch controls like premium earphones but at a much more affordable price. The Smart TV on the other hand has FHD (1920X1080 pixel) resolution. While the Buds Q2 earbuds are the successor to Buds Q, the Smart TV is a variant of the original Realme Smart TV series that made an entry in last year. Realme has also launched the Narzo 30 and Narzo 30 5G phones alongside.

Realme Buds Q2, Realme Smart TV Full-HD 32 India price, availability

Realme Buds Q2 will set you back by Rs 2,499 while the Smart TV Full-HD 32 comes for Rs 18,000 (introductory price Rs 17,999).

The Buds will go on sale on June 30 and consumers can buy them across Amazon, Realme.com, and select offline retailer stores pan India. The TV that goes on sale on June 29 will be available on Flipkart, Realme.com and select offline stores.

Realme Buds Q2 specs and features

The Buds feature Active Noise Cancellation, app support with Realme Link app, compatibility to both iOS and Android, touch support etc. Users can change specific settings and control some aspects of the earbuds through the app, turning on the gaming mode, touch controls, or changing equaliser settings. The earpiece comes with improved design, touch-sensitive zones, and in-canal fit for passive noise cancellation.

For voice calls they come with dual microphone noise cancellations, transparency mode, and low-latency mode. For connectivity, they come with Bluetooth and AAC Bluetooth codecs. The battery is rated to deliver 28 hours with fast charging support through USB Type-C port.

Realme Smart TV Full-HD 32 specs and features

The Smart TV has a 32-inch LED screen with a Full-HD (1,920×1,080 pixels) resolution that promises a sharper and more detailed picture.

HDR formats including HLG and HDR10 are supported at the software level on the Realme Smart TV Full-HD 32. But high dynamic range content viewing is not supported in this resolution. The TV comes with Google Assistant and Chromecast.

The TV is powered by Android TV 9. It has quad stereo speaker system with 24W rated sound output. Peak brightness is 400 nits. It covers 85 percent NTSC colour.

The Realme Smart TV FHD 32 is powered by a quad-core MediaTek processor.