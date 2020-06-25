Realme Buds Q wireless earbuds launched in India; check features, prices here

In the past, Realme has launched Buds Air and Buds Air Neo in this segment in India, and both these products had looked like AirPods by Apple.
Realme buds: Realme has launched its Buds Q wireless earbuds in India! Along with its Realme X3 and Realme X3 SuperZoom phones, the company launched its wireless earbuds which, that offer a total playback, with case, of 20 hours. The earbuds are very lightweight and will be available in three colours. The earbuds come in a pill-shaped charging case. In the past, Realme has launched Buds Air and Buds Air Neo in this segment in India, and both these products had looked like AirPods by Apple. On the other hand, the new earbuds are more compact and bear a little resemblance to the Galaxy Buds.
Realme Buds Q: India Price
In India, these true wireless earbuds can be purchased at Rs 1,999. The buds are available in three different colours, which are Quite Black, Quite White and Quite Yellow, and can be purchased online or offline. The earbuds will debut for sale on July 1 at 12 noon on Amazon India and Realme [dot] com.
Features of the new Realme Buds Q
- Designed by French artist Jose Levy, the earbuds have a cobble kind of design and can fit in the ear with comfort.
- Each piece weighs 3.6 grams and has been made of PC + ABS polymer composite material. As per reports, the entire body, including the charger, weighs 35.3 grams.
- The earbuds have a 40mAh battery and the charging case has a 400mAh battery. As per reports citing the company’s claims, the earbuds can provide a playback of 4.5 hour in a single charge and 20 hours with the charging case, equivalent to eight hours of movies or 400 songs.
- The earbuds have a 10mm boost bass driver and they also use Realme’s Dynamic Bass Boost (DBB) solution.
- They can also be charged using a micro-USB port, which takes two hours to completely charge buds. The charging case supports wired charging and does not support wireless charging.
