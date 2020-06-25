Realme Buds Q wireless earbuds launched in India; check features, prices here

They can also be charged using a micro-USB port. (Image: Realme)

Realme buds: Realme has launched its Buds Q wireless earbuds in India! Along with its Realme X3 and Realme X3 SuperZoom phones, the company launched its wireless earbuds which, that offer a total playback, with case, of 20 hours. The earbuds are very lightweight and will be available in three colours. The earbuds come in a pill-shaped charging case. In the past, Realme has launched Buds Air and Buds Air Neo in this segment in India, and both these products had looked like AirPods by Apple. On the other hand, the new earbuds are more compact and bear a little resemblance to the Galaxy Buds.

Realme Buds Q: India Price

In India, these true wireless earbuds can be purchased at Rs 1,999. The buds are available in three different colours, which are Quite Black, Quite White and Quite Yellow, and can be purchased online or offline. The earbuds will debut for sale on July 1 at 12 noon on Amazon India and Realme [dot] com.

Features of the new Realme Buds Q