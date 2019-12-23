Realme Buds Air review: Yet another Apple AirPods look-alike

The Buds Air is a decent-sounding pair of truly wireless earbuds.

By Anuj Bhatia

AirPods are seen as Apple’s most successful device in recent years. They seem to be everywhere—from airports, cafes to co-working spaces. But the success of AirPods have inspired many other companies to launch their own truly wireless earbuds, and Realme is the latest in the list. The smartphone maker has launched its first truly wireless earbuds with a wireless charging-compatible case.

The Buds Air, priced at Rs 3,999, looks exactly like Apple’s AirPods. This does not go inside your ear canal to make a seal, similar to the AirPods. The only difference between the two is that Realme’s Buds Air also come in black and yellow, unlike the AirPods which are only offered in white. The Buds Air sat comfortably in my ears, but there were times the Buds Air became somewhat loose, especially during brisk walking.

Wireless charging is another feature on the Buds Air. It is a bit surprising to see such a feature coming to a pair of truly wireless earbuds that cost Rs 3,999. Wireless charging works well, just drop the case on the wireless charging pad and a small indicator light on the front of the case tells you it is getting charged.

Similar to the AirPods, Realme’s Buds Air does not have power buttons. It has sensors that automatically detect when the pair goes in and out of your ears, a feature taken from the AirPods. Realme claims the Buds Air features the R1 chipset. Although the wireless earbuds pair is designed to work with Android smartphones, it also works with iOS devices.

The Buds Air is a decent-sounding pair of truly wireless earbuds. Surprisingly, it has a well-balanced sound profile, making it perfect for listening to a wide range of music genres. The Buds Air is loud and clear enough for you to enjoy podcasts. However, it lacks bass and treble. I am surprised to see how good the Buds Air is at blocking background noise. Unlike the high-end AirPods Pro which features active noise cancelling, the Buds Air uses less superior environment noise cancellation technology to filter background noise. And to some extent, the Buds Air does manage to isolate low-end noise like music playing on the HomePod or background chatter.

Realme Buds Air is not an expensive pair of truly wireless earbuds; it comes for `3,999, and I think the price is right.

* Estimated street price: Rs 3,999