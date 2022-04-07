Realme Buds Air 3, Realme Book Prime laptop and Realme Smart TV Stick launched in India: Check prices, specs

Realme launched a slew of TechLife ecosystem device in India today, April 7, alongside the Realme GT 2 Pro and Realme 9 smartphones. The list includes Realme Buds Air 3, Realme Book Prime laptop, and Realme Smart TV Stick. Realme also confirmed that it will launch the Realme GT 2 in India during the company’s fourth anniversary. The Realme GT Neo 3 is also coming soon to India.

Realme is also gearing to open what it says will be the world’s first Realme flagship store in India. It will be located in Ahmedabad, Gujarat.

Realme Buds Air 3 India price, availability

Realme Buds Air 3 wireless earbuds have been priced at Rs 3,999. They will go on sale from April 7 (2PM) on Realme.com, Flipkart, and mainline channels. Realme will sell them at a discount of Rs 500 during the first sale.

They’ll be available in two colourways—Starry Blue and Galaxy White.

Realme Book Prime India price, availability

Realme Book Prime laptop has been priced at Rs 64,999. It will go on sale from April 13 (12PM) on Realme.com and Flipkart. Purchases made using HDFC debit, credit cards and EMI will be eligible for a flat Rs 3,000 discount on the GT 2 Pro. The company is also offering a flat Rs 4,000 off on the laptop separately.

Also Read | Realme GT 2 Pro first impressions: You’ve probably never seen a smartphone like this before

It will be available in three colourways— Real Green, Real Grey, and Real Blue.

Realme Smart TV Stick India price, availability

Realme Smart TV Stick has been priced at Rs 2,999. It will go on sale from April 13 (12PM) on Realme.com, Flipkart, and mainline channels.

Realme Buds Air 3 specs, features

Realme claims the Realme Buds Air 3 earbuds are the industry’s first TWS headphones with TÜV Rheinland’s high-performance certification. These come with a 10mm driver and 42dB active noise cancellation. Realme says they are the only wireless earbuds in the segment to come with a customised auto-tuning feature. You also get touch controls and a low latency Game Mode. The earbuds are rated to deliver up to 30 hours of playback. Fast charging is supported.

Realme Book Prime specs, features

The Realme Book Prime has a 14-inch 3:2 2K resolution display. Under the hood, it comes with an 11th Generation Intel Core i5 11320H processor, 54Wh battery with 65W fast charging, Thunderbolt 4, and Wi-Fi 6 connectivity.

Realme Smart TV Stick specs, features

The Realme Smart TV can stream 1080p videos and HDR10+ content, has 1GB of RAM, a 4-core ARM Cortex A35 processor, along with 8GB of storage and will Android TV 11 software.

Watch: Realme GT 2 Pro Unboxing & First Look