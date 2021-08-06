Realme becomes fastest brand to ship 100 million smartphones globally: Strategy Analytics

China and India have been major drivers for Realme, which was spun-off from BBK Electronics-owned Oppo in 2018

Realme has become the fastest brand to reach 100 million global shipments, beating the time taken by the likes of Xiaomi, Apple, and Samsung, according to Strategy Analytics research.

“Realme is the fastest brand ever to ship 100 million smartphones cumulatively worldwide,” Strategy Analytics Executive Director Neil Mawston wrote.

Realme shipped its 100 millionth smartphone during June, the report said. “It has taken just 37 months for Realme to grow from zero to 100 million smartphone shipments. That is faster than Apple, Samsung, Nokia, Huawei, Xiaomi or any other major smartphone brand of the past quarter-century,” Mawston said.

Senior Director Linda Sui said: “Only 16 brands have ever shipped more than 100 million units cumulatively worldwide in the twenty-seven years up to H1 2021. It is an elite club.”

China and India have been major drivers for Realme, which was spun-off from BBK Electronics-owned Oppo in 2018. In its home territory, the Chinese brand recorded a staggering 175 per cent half year-on-half year growth during the year’s first half. Today, it is the country’s fastest-growing smartphone brand.

In India, Realme had zero shipments during the second quarter of 2018. Since then, it has cornered a market share of 14 per cent and fourth place by Q2 2021.

Senior Analyst Yiwen Wu said: “Realme’s smartphone growth is driven by a deep range of Android models, competitive pricing, striking online marketing campaigns, and extensive retail presence. Realme has scaled up its smartphone business in record time.”

100 Million Users Globally! It took us just 37 months to become the fastest mobile phone brand in the world to reach this milestone. We now #DareToLeap with our 1+5+T strategy to become Industry disrupter in all segments. pic.twitter.com/1315xcnwdf — Madhav Sheth (@MadhavSheth1) August 5, 2021

Realme India and Realme Europe CEO Madhav Sheth acknowledged the achievement. Tweeting: “Shout out to all the #realmeFans for taking a leap with us.”

He also shared a letter on Twitter, in which he again thanked everyone for supporting the fledgling brand. “With your rock-solid support, we have grown tremendously, despite the challenges of the ongoing pandemic,” he wrote.