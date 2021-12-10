Realme beats Samsung to become India’s second largest smartphone brand in October: Counterpoint

The Chinese vendor, the world's fastest-growing smartphone brand, claimed the position within just three years of inception.

Realme has displaced Samsung to emerge as India’s second-biggest smartphone brand with a market share of 18%, according to Counterpoint Research data.

The Chinese vendor, the world’s fastest-growing smartphone brand, claimed the position within just three years of inception. Realme is also the top brand on Flipkart, with a 52% market share, and was among the top two online brands with a 27% share.

According to Counterpoint Research data, the Indian smartphone market grew steadily in October. Xiaomi, with 20% market share (including 2.7% share for spin-off Poco), came out on top. Following Realme were Samsung and Vivo with 16% and 13% share, respectively.

Realme India CEO Madhav Sheth said: “This rapid growth is a testament to the brand and evidence of our consumers’ love for us.”

“We have always focused on bringing the best of technology to our consumers with cutting edge technology and trendsetting designs, and we have been delivering on it successfully. 2021 has been a year of milestones for Realme and this win is another feather in our hat.”

Realme disrupted the Indian smartphone market since its inception, targeting the budget segment, and its achievement compliments the company’s grasp and popularity among consumers.

The company said the continued momentum could put Realme at the top of the pecking order as the country’s top independent smartphone brand in 2022.

Sheth said: “With our ‘Dare to Leap’ spirit and individuality, we will continue to challenge the existing status quo and prove leadership time and again. Our aim for 2022 is to be the No. 1 smartphone brand in India, and this milestone is just another stepping stone to realise that vision.”

Realme hit 100 million cumulative global shipments earlier this year and also achieved the landmark 50-million-unit total shipment mark in India in Q2.

The Chinese vendor also became the world’s sixth largest smartphone brand in Q2.