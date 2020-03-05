Realme Band launched in India with built-in USB charging port, HR monitoring and cricket mode

Realme has launched the Realme Band in India at a price of Rs 1,499.

Oppo spin-off brand Realme launched the Realme Band – its first fitness band – in India on Thursday alongside the Realme 6 and Realme 6 Pro phones. The Realme Band, which is Realme’s answer to the Xiaomi Mi Band 4, is an affordable fitness band with a built-in USB charging port and up to 9-day battery life, plus a host of fitness tracking features including real-time heart rate monitoring.

Realme has launched the Realme Band in India at a price of Rs 1,499. The Realme Band will be available for buying in India from March 9 from Amazon and Realme.com online store. The Realme Band will be sold in three colours, black yellow and green.

Like the recently launched Honor Band 5i, the Realme Band also comes with a built-in USB Type-A charging port that lets you charge the fitness band independently without any dedicated charger. Speaking of which, the 90mAh battery inside the Realme Band is claimed to deliver up to 9 days of battery life on single charge.

The Realme Band comes with a 0.96-inch colour TFT display with a resolution of 160×80 pixel. The fitness band comes with a capacitive home button for navigation. Relame’s fitness band comes with five watch faces – and more will be added through an upcoming software update.

The Realme Band supports both heart rate monitoring and sleep tracking – in addition to 9 sport modes, including a cricket mode. The band supports Bluetooth v4.2 and it is IP68-certified for dust and water resistance.

Realme is also launching its own Realme Link app for connecting with a Realme phone, in addition to bringing smart notifications to the band from apps like Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram, Twitter, TikTok, and YouTube.

The Realme Band was launched alongside the Realme 6 and Realme 6 Pro phones. Both the phones pack some powerful specs for under Rs 20,000 – with the Realme 6 Pro also getting support for India’s NavIC satellite positioning system developed by ISRO.