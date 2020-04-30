Realme Band: A good first band, for realme and for you

The screen of the realme Band is not very big.

By Sneha Saha

I love working out and hitting my Zumba class every single day without fail. So I depend on a fitness band to track my daily activities, tabulate my sleep pattern, remind me to drink water and alert me on calls and notifications. So when the realme Band came along I was not really sure, whether the first fitness band from the smartphone company will be up to the task. Priced at Rs 1,499, the realme Band offers a lot on paper like coloured display, heart rate sensor, sports tracker and more.

In a week, I had to charge the band only once. It takes around one hour to fully charge the band. To charge the realme Band, the strap has to be removed first and USB connector underneath can be plugged into a regular phone charger. Initially, it may be slightly difficult to remove the strap but eventually, it loosens up. Currently, the band can only be paired with an Android phone, it doesn’t have to be a realme phone specifically.

Connecting the band to the phone is extremely simple and easy. Just download the realme Link app from Google Play Store, turn on the phone’s Bluetooth, plug in the band to a USB connector by removing one side of the strap, search for device, click on realme Band search result and then pair the phone and the band. Most of the options like sleep tracking, sports mode and Idle mode can be accessed from the realme Link app.

The screen of the realme Band is not very big. It measures around 0.96-inches. Thankfully it’s a coloured display that somewhat tries to make up for a tiny screen. The heart rate sensor and the sleep tracker show accurate results. I compared it with the Mi Band 4—which is also gives steps and sleep tracking—and both showed pretty close results. I walked about 100 steps and the Realme Band calculated it to be 109.O ne of the best features of the realme Band was the Drink Reminder which allows you to set up time and days.

The realme Band makes a lot of sense if you’re looking to buy a fitness band for daily use under Rs 1,500. It is pretty accurate at tracking activities, steps, heart rate, and sleep. It also offers great battery life and charges very quickly.

Estimated street price: Rs 1,499