Realme Band 2 with SpO2 monitor, up to 12-day battery life launched in India; undercuts Xiaomi Mi Band 6 in price

The Realme Band 2 India price is Rs 2,999. For context, the Mi Band 6 costs Rs 3,499 in India.

Realme launched the second-gen Realme Band fitness band in India on Friday to take on the Xiaomi Mi Band 6. Although it does not match the Xiaomi band on a spec-to-spec basis, it gets close and comes in at a lower price, which is in fact, its real USP. The Realme Band 2 packs almost every modern-day feature you’d expect from a fitness band in 2021 including a colour screen, blood oxygen level or SpO2 tracking, support for plenty of workout modes, official water resistance, and up to 12-day battery life.

Realme Band 2 specs and features

Realme’s new fitness band has a 1.4-inch ‘colour’ touchscreen display with a resolution of 167x320p. This is larger than the first Realme Band. Also, it can peak 500nits. You can customise the display with over 50 personalised dial faces, according to Realme.

The Realme Band 2 can monitor your heart rate continuously thanks to its GH3011 sensor and offer sleep quality analysis which is accessible through the Realme Link app. The band is 5ATM-certified which makes it swim-proof. It can monitor your blood oxygen level.

It also supports up to 90 sports modes including running, cycling, strengthening training, and swimming although not all the modes are available at launch. Realme says this will happen through a future software update.

The Realme Band 2 is compatible with both Android (version 5.1 and above) and iPhones (iOS 11 and above) and connects to these devices using Bluetooth 5.1.

Rounding off the package is a 204mAh which is claimed to offer up to 12 days on a single charge.

Realme Band 2 availability

The Realme Band 2 will be available across Flipkart, Realme.com, and offline stores at a price of Rs 2,999 from September 27.