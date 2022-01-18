Realme 9i launched with Snapdragon 680 chip, 33W fast charging: Specs, price in India, other details

The Realme 9i price in India starts at Rs 13,999.

Realme 9i was launched in India on Tuesday, 18th January 2022. The 9i is successor to the 8i and packs quite a few upgrades including a new design, more powerful chip, and faster charging. It will compete with the Redmi Note 10S. Xiaomi is also gearing to launch the Redmi Note 11S in the country soon, so even that could be a potential competitor.

Regardless, we’ve been using the Realme 9i and there’s lots to like. Be sure to check our first look and impressions of the phone here: Realme 9i first look, impressions: Design, specs, features, and everything to know

Realme 9i price in India, availability

The Realme 9i price in India starts at Rs 13,999 for a version with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. A version with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage will set you back by Rs 15,999.

The 9i will go on “early” sale on January 22 (12 noon) on Flipkart and Realme’s online store. The phone will more broadly be available from January 25 across Flipkart, Realme.com, and mainline channels.

Realme 9i specs, features

The Realme 9i has a 6.6-inch 1080p IPS LCD display with a 90Hz refresh rate and hole punch cut-out. Under the hood, it has a Snapdragon 680 chip paired with 6GB RAM and 128GB UFS2.2 storage. This is expandable. Software is Android 11-based Realme UI 2.0. The phone further has a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging support.

For photography, the Realme 9i has a triple camera setup on the rear with a 50MP main, 2MP depth, and another 2MP macro sensor. On the front, it has a 16MP camera.