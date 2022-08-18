Realme 9i 5G with Dimensity 810 chipset launched in India at Rs 14,999: Price, specs and more

Realme India’s affordable phone segment has an addition with the launch of new Realme 9i 5G smartphone. The company launched the new 5G-enabled smartphone today in an online event which was livestreamed on the company’s official YouTube and social media platforms. The new 9i 5G is the 5G variant of the Realme 9i which was launched earlier this year. The smartphone will race against the likes of Redmi, Motorola and Samsung.

Realme 9i 5G spec details

The new Realme 9i 5G is called as the most affordable 5G device by its makers. The smartphone features a CD design which the company says is inspired by the MET Gala 2022 theme. The new 9i 5G is powered by Dimensity 810 5G processor and supports 5G network. The smartphone has an 8.1mm thickness and weighs 187g. It features a 6.6-inch display with Full-HD+ resolution (2,400×1,800 pixels) and a 90Hz refresh rate for a stutter-free scrolling experience. There is a 5000mAh battery inside that supports 18W fast charging and has a super power saving mode. The company claims that the phone can deliver 848 hours of standby time, 42.5 hours of calling time, and 105 hours of music time. In the camera department, you get a triple rear camera set up with 50MP primary camera and an 8MP front camera. The phone comes with Android 12-based Realme UI 3.0. Realme states that newly launched smartphone comes with Dynamic RAM Expansion technology that adds additional 3 gigabytes of virtual RAM to increase app performance.

Realme 9i 5G pricing and availability



The new Realme 9i 5G is priced at Rs 14,999 for 4GB+64GB and Rs 16,999 for 6GB+128GB. The smartphone will be available for buying from August 24, 12 pm onwards on realme.com, Flipkart and mainline channels.



Realme Buds T100 launched at Rs 1499



Realme also launched the Realme Buds T100 alongside the new 5G phone. The device come with 10mm Dynamic Bass Drivers and titanium-plated composite dome diaphragms for an enhanced bass effect. The earbuds, according to the company, delivers a total playback time of 28 hours. The newly launched T100 support fast charging and are said to offer up to 120 minutes of music time with just 10 minutes of charging. There are four colour options to choose from- Rockin’ Red, Pop White, Jazz Blue, and Punk Black.