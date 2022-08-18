Realme 9i 5G to launch today in India: Expected price, specs

Realme 9i 5G is set to launch today in India. Realme has shared the link to watch livestream of the event on its website. The company has confirmed that the new phone will come with MediaTek Dimensity 810 5G chipset. Built on advanced 6nm process, Realme claims that the chipset is 20% faster than D700 chipset. The upcoming Realme 9i5G will compete against the likes of Poco M4 Pro 5G and Redmi Note 11T 5G.

On the design-front, the Realme 9i 5G will sport 8.1mm thickness and don a “laser light design” which basically makes the back of the phone reflect light and look shiny. The smartphone is seen flaunting triple camera set up on the back with an LED flash. The company has also confirmed that the phone will 90HZ refresh rates and will be backed by a 5000mAh battery. The smartphone will have a waterdrop notch on the top- a design pattern common in most of the phones launching these days.

While the price of the Realme 9i 5G is yet to be unveiled, the phone is expected to be priced on the lines of Realme 9i which was launched earlier this year at Rs 13,499 for the base variant. The Realme 9i comes with 4G support and is powered by a Qulacomm Snapdragon 680 processor. The smartphone sports a 6.6-inch Full-HD+ 90Hz display and is equipped with a 50 MP triple camera at the back. On the front you get a 16 MP selfie camera. There is a 5,000mAh battery inside and the smartphone is available in Blue and Black colour options.

The Realme 9i 5G will be launched alongside the Realme Buds T100. The device will come with a 10mm “Dynamic Bass Boost” for enhanced audio experience.

To watch the launch livestream: The company will launch the Realme 9i 5G in an online event today. To watch the live stream, go to company’s official website or on its social media platforms. The event starts at 11:30 am.