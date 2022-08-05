Realme 9i 5G India launch on August 18; to come with MediaTek Dimensity 810 chip, triple cameras

Realme 9i 5G India launch is set for August 18, Realme announced today. Naturally, it’s a 5G version of the seemingly more regular 9i launched earlier in January. It seems, though, that the Realme 9i 5G would have a completely different design which appears to be more unibody with cameras stashed individually. Realme is calling it the later light design.

Render of the phone shared ahead of launch suggests that the Realme 9i 5G will come in bronze colourway but there may be more options available at launch.

The only hardware spec that Realme is confirming for now is that the Realme 9i 5G will be powered by MediaTek’s Dimensity 810 chip, same as the Realme Narzo 50. We do know that the phone will come with a triple camera setup on the rear. The power button may serve double duty as a fingerprint scanner, too. More details are awaited.

The Realme 9i 4G variant, to recall, has a 6.6-inch 1080p IPS LCD display with a 90Hz refresh rate and hole punch cut-out. Under the hood, it has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 chip which is paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of UFS2.2 storage. This is expandable. The phone runs Android 11-based Realme UI 2.0 out-of-the-box. The phone further has a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging support baked in.

For photography, the Realme 9i 4G has a triple camera setup on the rear with a 50MP main, 2MP depth, and another 2MP macro sensor. On the front, it has a 16MP camera.

The Realme 9i price in India starts at Rs 13,999 for a version with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. A version with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage will set you back by Rs 15,999. The Realme 9i 5G price in India should be a but higher than that. Stay tuned for more.