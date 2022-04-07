Realme 9 with 108MP triple cameras, Snapdragon 680 chip launched in India: Check price, full specifications

Realme 9 4G model was launched in India today, April 7 alongside the Realme GT 2 Pro. Realme 9 price in India starts at Rs 17,999 and it will be available starting April 12. The Realme 9 India launch comes just days after the release of the Realme 9 5G and Realme 9 SE. The phone’s headlining feature is its 108MP Samsung ISOCELL HM6 sensor. The Realme 9 in fact, is the first phone to come with it. You also get a 90Hz AMOLED display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 chip, and a 5,000mAh battery.

Realme 9 India price, availability

Realme 9 starts at Rs 17,999 for 6GB/128GB going up to Rs 18,999 for 8GB/128GB.

Purchases made using HDFC debit, credit cards and EMI will be eligible for a flat Rs 2,000 discount on the GT 2 Pro.

The phone will go on sale from April 12 (12pm) on Flipkart, Realme.com, and mainline channels.

Realme 9 specs, features

The Realme 9 has a 6.5-inch 1080p AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate and hole punch cut-out. There is Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection and in-screen fingerprint reader for biometrics.

Under the hood, you get a Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 chip paired with up to 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. Dynamic RAM expansion is available. Software is Realme UI 3.0 based on Android 12. The phone is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast wired charging.

Also Read | Realme GT 2 Pro first impressions: You’ve probably never seen a smartphone like this before

The Realme 9 has a triple camera setup on the rear with a 108MP main, 8MP ultrawide-angle, and another 2MP macro. The ISOCELL HM6 is based on a new NonaPixel Plus technology (3×3 binning) which when combined with other improvements should entail up to 123% better light sensitivity compared to the HM2 seen inside the Realme 8 Pro, Realme claims. There are other benefits, too. The sensor will allow the Realme 9 to shoot better zoomed-in photos thanks to a feature called in-sensor ultra-zoom that’ll use merging algorithms to enhance detail.

On the front, the phone has a 16MP camera.

The Realme 9 will come in three colourways— Stargaze White, Meteor Black, and Sunburst Gold.

Watch: Realme GT 2 Pro Unboxing & First Look