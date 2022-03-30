Realme 9 to come with 108MP Samsung ISOCELL HM6 sensor: Details

Realme will use a 108MP Samsung ISOCELL HM6 sensor in an “upcoming” Realme 9 series smartphone, the Oppo spin-off announced today, March 30. The phone in question is expected to be the 4G-only Realme 9. Realme already sells the Realme 9i and Realme 9 5G. The latter has an enhanced version, too, called the Realme 9 5G SE. Then there is the Realme 9 Pro series which boots two models—Realme 9 Pro and Realme 9 Pro+. That leaves some space for the Realme 9 4G and unless Realme plans to surprise us with something else, that is the phone set to arrive with the new sensor.

The sensor, in fact, is so new that it hasn’t even been properly announced by Samsung, yet which is to say that Realme will be one of the first few brands to use it. Realme while making the announcement, through a press release, has revealed some key aspects of the new sensor. The ISOCELL HM6, for one, will be based on a new NonaPixel Plus technology (3×3 binning) which when combined with other improvements should entail up to 123% better light sensitivity compared to the HM2 seen inside the Realme 8 Pro.

The HM6 will allow the Realme 9 to shoot brighter photos with better colour reproduction in low light. Realme is even marketing the camera as “ProLight”.

There will be other benefits, too. The sensor will also allow the Realme 9 to shoot better zoomed-in photos thanks to a feature called in-sensor ultra-zoom that’ll use merging algorithms to enhance detail.

Everything else about the Realme 9, including design and core hardware specs, are a mystery for now. There is no word on when Realme will launch it either but now that it has started teasing the product, hopefully we will have more clarity soon.

In other news, Realme is gearing to launch the Realme GT 2 Pro, its most high-end flagship to date in India on April 7.