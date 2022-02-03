Realme 9 Pro series 5G India launch on February 16; design, camera specs revealed

The Realme 9 Pro+ will come with a triple camera setup with a 50MP main Sony IMX766 sensor with an optically stabilised lens.

Realme 9 Pro series 5G will be launched in India on February 16, Realme announced on Thursday. The series will likely spawn two models—Realme 9 Pro+ and Realme 9 Pro. The phones will come with a new “light shift” design that will allow them to change colours when exposed to sunlight. Aside from the colour-changing design, the Realme 9 Pro+ is confirmed to come with a triple camera setup on the rear with a 50MP main Sony IMX766 sensor with an optically stabilised lens. It is already known that the phone in question will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 920 chip.

Let’s talk a little about each of these parametres individually. One of the variants of the phone, that Realme calls sunrise blue, will have a light shift design which is to say, its back panel will change colours (from light blue to red) when exposed to UV light. We’ve seen something similar on Vivo’s recently launched V23 series phones. Realme, expectedly, will offer the Realme 9 Pro series 5G in non-colour changing variants, also. The phones will additionally come in green.

The back camera array seems inspired from the Realme GT 2 Pro. The Realme 9 Pro+ in particular will come with a triple camera setup on the rear with a 50MP main Sony IMX766 sensor with OIS and EIS. Realme claims this will be the first phone in its segment to have such a setup. The Realme 9 Pro should come with a slightly watered-down setup.

Lastly, the Realme 9 Pro+ has been confirmed to come with a MediaTek Dimensity 920, the same chip that also powers the Xiaomi 11i Hypercharge and Vivo V23 in India. This phone will also come with a built-in heart rate sensor. Here, the fingerprint reader will double as a heart rate monitor (which is to say, that the phone will also have an AMOLED display). Design renders shared by Realme today confirmed the Realme 9 Pro series 5G phones will have a hole punch cut-out, typical of most Realme phones we have around at the time of writing.