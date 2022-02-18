Realme 9 Pro+ Free Fire limited edition teased, but will it come to India?

Garena Free Fire is currently banned in India.

Realme 9 Pro+ will soon have a Free Fire limited edition model globally. The “real” question is, will it come to India considering how the popular battle royale game is currently banned in the country —one of Realme’s biggest smartphone markets. Realme global has teased the phone in question on social media with artwork from Singapore-based Garena’s mobile game franchise, although no further details have been shared at the time of writing.

It is expected that the Realme 9 Pro+ Free Fire limited edition will have a back panel design drawing inspiration from the game. Custom theme and animations are also almost always a give in such cases. There may be additional limited edition in-box accessories, too.

Realme isn’t new to such collaborations. Only recently, it had come out with a Dragon Ball custom edition for the Realme GT Neo 2.

#DareToBooyah ????Another surprise! Calling for Free Fire survivors, the exclusive #realme 9 Pro+ Free Fire Edition is coming for you. Stay tuned with us for latest updates! #realme9ProSeries pic.twitter.com/sYwOKMCB23 — realme (@realmeglobal) February 16, 2022

Speaking of specs, the Realme 9 Pro+ has a 6.4-inch 1080p Super AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. This phone also come with a built-in heart rate sensor. Biometrics are handled by an in-screen fingerprint scanner.

Under the hood, the 9 Pro+ has a MediaTek Dimensity 920 chip which is paired with up to 8GB RAM and up to 256GB storage. It is powered by a 4,500mAh battery with 60W fast charging.

For photography, the 9 Pro+ has a triple camera setup on the rear with a 50MP main Sony IMX766 sensor behind an f/1.8 lens with OIS, 8MP ultrawide-angle, and another 2MP macro shooter. On the front, there is a 16MP selfie camera.

The phone runs Realme UI 3.0 which is based on Android 12.

The 9 Pro+ price in India starts at Rs 24,999 for a version with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. The phone also comes in 8GB/128GB for Rs 26,999, and 8GB/256GB for Rs 28,999.

