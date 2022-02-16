Realme 9 Pro 5G, Realme 9 Pro+ 5G with ‘light shift’ design, Android 12 launched in India: Price, Specs

They’re also one of the few phones at their price to boot Android 12 out-of-the-box.

Realme 9 Pro 5G and Realme 9 Pro+ 5G were launched in India today, 16th February 2022. These are mid-range phones with an eye-catching “light shift” design and attractive spec sheets that includes a mix of both Qualcomm and MediaTek chips, high refresh rate displays, and high-resolution cameras. They’re also one of the few phones at their price to boot Android 12 out-of-the-box. The Realme 9 Pro+ 5G price in India starts at Rs 24,999. The Realme 9 Pro starts at an introductory price of Rs 17,999. The formal will be available from February 21 while the latter from February 23.

Realme 9 Pro 5G, Realme 9 Pro+ 5G price in India, availability, launch offers

The 9 Pro will start at Rs 17,999 for a version with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. This is introductory pricing, Realme says, which means it can change—eventually—though we don’t know when. The 9 Pro will also come with 8GB/128GB for Rs 20,999.

The 9 Pro+ will come in three configurations—6GB/128GB for Rs 24,999, 8GB/128GB for Rs 26,999, and 8GB/256GB for Rs 28,999.

Realme 9 Pro will be available starting February 23 (12pm). The Realme 9 Pro+ from February 21 (12pm). Both phones will be sold across Flipkart, Realme.com and mainline channels. Launch offers include flat Rs 2,000 discount for payments made using HDFC Ban cards and EMI transactions on Flipkart and Realme.com.

Realme 9 Pro 5G, Realme 9 Pro+ 5G specs and features

Realme 9 Pro and Realme 9 Pro+ have the same design. One of the variants of both the phones, that Realme calls sunrise blue, has a light shift design which is to say, their back panel can change colours (from light blue to red) when exposed to UV light. We’ve seen something similar on Vivo’s recently launched V23 series phones as well. Realme will offer the phones in non-colour changing green and black variants, also.

Both phones also run Realme UI 3.0 which is based on Android 12. Realme has confirmed it will offer two major OS updates (and three years of security updates) to these phones.

Now, let’s look into each of these phones individually because there are a lot of differences to talk about.

The Realme 9 Pro+ comes with a 6.4-inch 1080p Super AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. Biometrics are handled by an in-screen fingerprint scanner. This phone also come with a built-in heart rate sensor.

Under the hood, the 9 Pro+ has a MediaTek Dimensity 920 chip which is paired with up to 8GB RAM and up to 256GB storage. It packs a 4,500mAh battery with 60W SuperDart fast charging.

For photography, the 9 Pro+ comes with a triple camera setup on the rear with a 50MP main Sony IMX766 sensor behind an f/1.8 lens with OIS, 8MP ultrawide-angle, and another 2MP macro shooter. On the front, there is a 16MP selfie camera.

The Realme 9 has a 6.6-inch 1080p IPS LCD display with a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate, Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 chip, triple rear cameras (64MP+8MP ultrawide+2MP macro), 16MP selfie shooter, 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging, and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner for biometrics.