Realme 9 5G, Realme 9 5G Special Edition with up to 144Hz display launched in India: Prices, specifications

Realme 9 5G and Realme 9 5G Special Edition were launched in India today, March 10. The Realme 9 5G SE brings an interesting set of specs including a 144Hz display and Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 778G processor at a price of Rs 20,000. The Realme 9 5G—which is cheaper—is basically the same phone with a watered-down MediaTek Dimensity 810 chip, 90Hz screen and slower charging. The Realme 9 5G price in India starts at Rs 14,999. The Realme 9 5G Special Edition, on the other hand, will set you back by Rs 19,999 at least.

Realme 9 5G and Realme 9 5G SE launch comes a day after Xiaomi launched the Redmi Note 11 Pro series in India. The Realme 9 series phones will compete against the Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G and the Redmi Note 11T 5G, plus a whole host of others ranging from the OnePlus Nord CE 2, Motorola G71 to the Samsung Galaxy F23 5G.

Realme 9 5G, Realme 9 5G Special Edition India prices, availability

The Realme 9 5G starts at Rs 14,999 (introductory) for a version with 4GB RAM and 64GB UFS2.1 storage. A model with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage will cost Rs 17,499.

The Realme 9 5G SE starts at Rs 19,999 for a version with 6GB RAM and 128GB UFS2.2 storage. A model with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage will cost Rs 22,999.

Both phones will be available for buying from March 14 (12pm) across Realme.com, Flipkart, and mainline channels.

Realme will offer a Rs 1,500 discount on SBI credit card and EMI transactions made on Flipkart and Rs 1,500 discount on ICICI credit card and EMI transactions on Realme.com on purchase of Realme 9 5G. Realme 9 5G SE buyers, similarly, will be eligible for Rs 2,000 discount via the same modes.

Realme 9 5G, Realme 9 5G Special Edition specs, features

The Realme 9 5G has a 6.5-inch 1080p display with a 90Hz refresh rate and 180Hz touch sampling. It has a MediaTek Dimensity 810 chip which is paired with up to 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. It supports 18W fast charging and gets Realme’s “Ripple Holographic” design. The phone will be available in Stargaze White and Meteor Black colourways.

The Realme 9 5G meanwhile has a 6.6-inch 1080p display with a 144Hz refresh rate and 240Hz touch sampling. It has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 779G chip which is paired with up to 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. It supports 30W fast charging and gets Realme’s “Starlight” design. The phone will be available in Starry Glow and Azure Glow colourways.

Realme 9 5G and Realme 9 5G Special Edition, both, have the same triple rear cameras which is a combination of 48MP main, 2MP macro, and another 2MP portrait. They have the same 16MP front camera, too, and run Android 11-based Realme UI 2.0.

