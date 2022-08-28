Realme 9 5G, Poco M4 Pro, Xiaomi Redmi Note 10T best budget 5G smartphones under Rs 15,000 | Buyer’s guide 2022

5G is just around the corner. The government has announced that the service will launch by October 12. The leading telcos of India — Airtel and Jio- are said to be the early providers of this service.

The fifth generation of cellular technology will change the way we use Internet. It is said to offer 100 times faster speeds than 4G and come with much lower latency and wider bandwidths compared to its forerunner. This means you will be able to download your movie in almost milliseconds and enjoy graphics-rich games at a rate of knots almost anywhere.

Ever since the first 5G phone debuted in India, the smartphone companies have focused all their energies in pushing out more and more smartphones that support the upcoming technology. There are 5G-ready phones now selling across all price segments including the widely accessible price bar of under Rs 15,000. There are some really good 5G phones under Rs 15,000. These phones are not just super affordable but also come with array of features and technology support that make them a value for money deal for the buyers. In case you are planning to buy one, this smartphone buyer’s guide can come help you make the right choice.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10T 5G

The smartphone features a 6.5 inches Full HD+display with a resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels, 90Hz adaptive refresh rate and a 20:9 aspect ratio offering an immersive viewing experience while to gamers and movie buffs. The smartphone sells in Graphite Black, Chromium White, Mint Green, and Metallic Blue colour shades. The Redmi Note 10T 5G sports a triple rear camera setup which includes a 48 MP primary camera with f/1.79 aperture, a 2 MP macro lens, and a 2 MP depth sensor.

On the front you get an 8 MP camera with f/2.0 aperture for selfies and video calls. The dual SIM supporting phone sells in two storage variants – 4GB of RAM + 64GB of storage variant, that costs Rs 13,999, and 6GB of RAM + 128GB of storage variant which is priced at Rs 15,999. The smartphone is equipped with an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC processor and houses a massive 5000mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging.

Realme 9 5G

The Realme 9 5G sports a 6.60-inch touchscreen display offering a resolution of 1080×2412 pixels. It comes with 6GB, 8GB of RAM. The smartphone runs Android 11 and is powered by a 5000mAh non-removable battery. In the camera department, it packs a triple rear camera setup featuring a 48-megapixel (f/1.8) primary camera, a 2-megapixel (f/2.4) camera, and a 2-megapixel (f/2.4) camera. There is a single 16-megapixel sensor selfie camera with an f/2.1 aperture. The Realme 9 5G SE runs Realme UI 2 is based on Android 11 and packs 128GB of inbuilt storage that can be expanded via microSD card with a dedicated slot.

iQOO Z6 5G

The iQOO Z6 5G offers 6.58 inches IPS LCD with a resolution of 1080 x 2408 pixels, an aspect ratio of 20:9, pixel density of 401ppi and a refresh rate of 120Hz. The phone features a triple camera set up on the back including a 50MP f/1.8 Wide Angle Eye AF sensor, a 2MP f/2.4 macro camera and a 2MP f/2.4 depth camera. It offers a 16MP f/2.0 wide angle camera on the front for selfies. The phone packs in a powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 chipset and 4GB RAM (6nm). The iQOO Z6 5G is backed by a 5000mAh Li-ion battery compatible with a 18W Fast Charging technology.

Poco M4 Pro

The Poco M4 Pro sports a 6.6-inch IPS LCD punch hole display with 1080 x 2400 pixels of resolution, average 399 ppi, contrast ratio 1500:1 and 390 Hz refresh rate. The smartphone features a 50 MP + 8 MP dual rear camera set up and 16MP front camera. The M4 Pro houses a MediaTek Dimensity 810 5G Chipset paired with 2.4 GHz Octa Core Processor and 6GBRAM. The internal storage is expandable up to 1TB via microSD card. For day to day use, the phone is supported by a 5000 mAh battery with 33W Fast Charging support.

Samsung Galaxy M13 5G

The Samsung Galaxy M13 5G sports a 6.5 inches PLS LCD-type display with 90 Hz refresh rate. The phone has two rear camera lenses- a 50MP Wide Angle Lens with an aperture of f/1.8 and a Depth-assist of 2MP f/2.4. On the front you get a 5MP wide angle camera for selfies and videos. The device is powered by a chipset of MediaTek Dimensity 700 MT6833 and an Octa-core processor built with a Kryo 460 Dual-Core 2.2GHz and Kryo 460 Hexa-core 2GHz layout and is backed by a a 5000mAh that supports 15W fast charging.