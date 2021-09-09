Realme 8i, Realme 8s 5G launched; will take on Redmi 10 Prime, Redmi Note 10 Pro Max at starting price of Rs 13,999

Realme 8s 5G (Photo credit: Saurabh Singh/Financial Express)

Realme is expanding its Redmi 8 series with the addition of two new budget smartphones, Realme 8s 5G and Realme 8i today. These are the Oppo spin-off brand’s answer to Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 10 Pro Max/Redmi Note 10 Pro and the recently announced Redmi 10 Prime. The Realme 8i which starts at Rs 13,999 is being billed as India’s first smartphone with MediaTek Helio G96 system-on-chip. The Realme 8s 5G meanwhile is being touted as the world’s first smartphone with MediaTek Dimensity 810 5G SoC and starts at Rs 17,999.

Realme 8s 5G, Realme 8i India prices and availability details

The Realme 8s 5G will come in two configurations: 6GB/128GB and 8GB/128GB. While the entry-level configuration will cost Rs 17,999, the top-end model will set you back by Rs 19,999. The phone will come in two colour options: blue and purple.

It will be available across Realme.com, Flipkart and mainline channels from September 13. HDFC Bank users will be eligible for a flat discount of Rs 1,500 on purchasing the Realme 8s 5G from Flipkart. ICICI users can avail a similar discount on Realme.com.

Realme 8i

The Realme 8i will also come in two configurations: 4GB/64GB and 6GB/128GB. While the entry-level configuration will cost Rs 13,999, the top-end model will set you back by Rs 15,999. The phone will come in two colour options: black and purple.

It will be available across Realme.com, Flipkart and mainline channels from September 14. HDFC Bank users will be eligible for a flat discount of Rs 1,000 on purchasing the Realme 8s 5G from Flipkart. ICICI users can avail a similar discount on Realme.com.

Realme 8s 5G specs and features

The Realme 8s 5G has a 6.5-inch LCD display with a 1080p resolution, 90Hz refresh rate and hole punch cut-out – this houses a 16MP selfie camera.

Under the hood, the phone has a Dimensity 810 SoC with up to 8GB RAM and 128GB storage which is also expandable. There is a dynamic RAM expansion feature in the phone much like a lot of phones in the market today. Expectedly, this is a 5G-ready phone. Software is Realme UI 2.0 based on Android 11.

On the back, the Realme 8s 5G has three cameras. The setup includes a 64MP main and two 2MP sensors, one for macros and another for depth or portrait photography.

The phone is backed by a sizeable 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging support. Realme will ship a compliant charger in the box.

Realme 8i specs and features

The Realme 8i has a 6.6-inch LCD display with a 1080p resolution, 1200Hz refresh rate and hole punch cut-out – this again houses a 16MP selfie camera.

Under the hood, the phone has a Helio G96 SoC with up to 6GB RAM and 128GB storage which is also expandable. Dynamic RAM expansion is supported. Software is Realme UI 2.0 based on Android 11.

On the back, the Realme 8i also has three cameras. The setup includes a 50MP main and two 2MP sensors, one for macros and another for depth or portrait photography.

The phone is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support.

