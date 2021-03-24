Realme 8 Pro brings 108MP camera and 50W fast charging for Rs 17,999: Specs, features and everything to know

Realme 8 Pro

Realme launched the Realme 8 Pro and Realme 8 phones in India on Wednesday. While the Realme 8 starts at Rs 14,999 the Realme 8 Pro starts at Rs 17,999. The “pro” is clearly the headliner here with its whopping 108MP camera and 50W fast charging, even as Realme looks to undercut Xiaomi’s benchmark-setting Redmi Note 10 Pro Max.

Eagle-eyed readers would be quick to point out, the Realme 8 Pro costs even lower than the Realme 7 Pro – which is now discontinued in India. The 7 Pro cost Rs 19,999 at launch. This is because Realme now has the 5G-capable Realme X7 series at this price and launching the 8 Pro at Rs 19,999 would have cannibalized sales, Madhav Sheth who is Vice President, Realme and Chief Executive Officer, Realme India & Europe told Financial Express Online ahead of launch. Realme also plans to launch a Realme 8 5G soon enough, so that also had to be taken into consideration.

Realme 8 Pro, Realme 8 India prices, availability

Realme 8 Pro starts at Rs 17,999 for the base variant with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage going up to Rs 19,999 for the model with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage.

Realme 8 starts at Rs 14,999 for the base variant with 4GB RAM and 128GB storage going up to Rs 16,999 for the model with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. The phone will also come with 6GB/128GB for Rs 15,999.

Both phones will go on sale for the first time on March 25 via Realme.com, Flipkart and mainline stores.

Realme 8 Pro, Realme 8 specs and features

The Realme 8 Pro comes with a 6.4-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display and Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 720G processor under the hood. It has four cameras on the back – an 108MP main (Samsung HM2 sensor), 8MP ultra-wide-angle, 2MP macro and another 2MP B&W depth camera. Realme is complementing all this hardware with software chops like starry time-lapse video and tilt-shift time-lapse video. On the front, it has a 16MP camera embedded inside a punch-hole cutout. Software inside the phone is Realme UI 2.0 which is based on Android 11. Fueling the phone is a 4,500mAh battery with 50W “SuperDart” charging which is claimed to top the phone from 0-100 percent in 47 minutes.

The Realme 8 on the other hand tones things down with a MediaTek Helio G95 processor, 64MP quad cameras, and 30W fast charging (though it has a bigger 5,000mAh battery), keeping screen size, quality and design same as the pro.

Watch this space for out full review of Realme 8 series phones in the days to come.

