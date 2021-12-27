Realme GT, Narzo series phones selling with big discounts in year-end sale; top deals, other details

The Realme year-end sale will last till December 30.

Realme has brought major price cuts for its mid-range and premium handsets during its annual year-end Sale in India. The sale sees discounts on Realme C-series, Narzo series, Realme GT Neo 2 5G ranging from Rs 500 to up to Rs 4,000. The sale will last till December 30.

The Realme GT Neo 2 5G 8GB/128GB is selling at Rs 31,999 which is Rs 4,000 down from the regular starting price of the smartphone. The high-end model with 12GB + 256GB storage is selling for Rs 35,999. Similarly, the price of Realme GT Master Edition is also Rs 4,000 down. The 6GB + 256GB storage variant of the phone is available till December 30 at Rs 25,999, while the 8GB + 128GB storage option is out for grabs at Rs 27,999. Top-end model of GT Master with 8GB + 256GB storage will cost Rs. 29,999 during the sale.

Realme 8 and Realme 8s 5G models have also received Rs 2,000 price cut. Realme 8s 5G’s with 8GB + 128GB storage now costs Rs 19,999, while the Realme 8 handset with the same storage capacity is available for Rs 18,499 through the official Realme website and Flipkart till sale lasts.

Realme 8 6GB and 8GB models are both getting Rs 1,500 discount each and will be available at Rs 16,999 and Rs 17,999, respectively.

As for the Narzo series Realme phones, Realme Narzo 50A with 4GB + 64GB storage will get a discount of Rs 1,000 and will be listed for a price of Rs 11,499. The high-end model with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage will retail for Rs 12,499.

The budget-friendly smartphones like Realme C25Y has also got a price cut of Rs 1,000 during the sale. The 4GB + 64GB storage model is selling for Rs 10,999, while the 4GB + 128GB storage option for Rs 11,999 till sale lasts.

Realme C21Y handset with 4GB + 64GB storage configuration after a Rs 500 discount is available for purchase at Rs 10,499. Realme C21 3GB + 32GB storage model price has been slashed by Rs 500 and is selling with a price tag of Rs 9,499 during the sale. The top-end model with 4GB + 64GB storage will cost Rs 10,499.