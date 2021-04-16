Realme 8 5G with MediaTek Dimensity 700 processor India launch confirmed for April 22

Realme 8 5G (Photo credit: realme_thailand Instagram)

Realme said Friday that it will launch the Realme 8 5G in India on April 22. This will be an upgrade over the recently launched 4G-only Realme 8 and will be the third phone in the 8 series. Realme Vice President and CEO Realme India and Europe, Madhav Sheth had previously confirmed these plans in an exclusive interview with Financial Express Online. Realme also plans to launch the entry-level Realme 8i in India soon.

“2021 is going to be the year for 5G enabled smartphones,” Realme said in a press release adding that it will “add more devices to our 5G portfolio, in India as well as globally.”

Realme 8 5G will launch a day earlier, that is on April 21 in Thailand and therefore some of the phone’s features and design are already out in the open. Unless Realme flips a switch and launches a different version, this is probably what is in store for India on April 22 as well.

The phone in question will come with a 6.5-inch display with a 90Hz refresh rate and punch hole cutout. The phone is confirmed to pack a 5,000mAh battery and side mounted fingerprint scanner. On the back, it will come with three cameras including a primary 48MP sensor. Much like most Realme phones, the Realme 8 5G will also be slim and light at 8.5mm and 185 grams. It will come in Supersonic Black and Supersonic Blue colourways.

Realme 8 5G is confirmed to be powered by MediaTek’s newly announced Dimensity 700 processor. This aspect has been confirmed by Realme India as well, so the chipset choice is definite go. Notably, Realme 8 5G will be the first phone in India to launch with this processor. The Realme X7 and Narzo 30 Pro, Realme’s existing budget 5G phones, come with the Dimensity 800U chipset.

Ideally, the Realme 8 5G should slot somewhere between the 4G Realme 8 and Realme 8 Pro. While the Realme 8 starts at Rs 14,999, the Realme 8 Pro starts at Rs 17,999. “We have to understand that adding 5G with these features will incur additional costs,” Sheth had said while speaking to Financial Express Online.