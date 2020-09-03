Realme 7 Pro, Realme 7 launched in India; specs, price and all you need to know

Realme 7 Pro price in India for the 6GB/128 GB storage version has been set at Rs 19,999.
Realme has launched two new models into the smartphone segment in India. The two models are named — Realme 7 and Realme 7 Pro and they are upgraded versions of Realme’s previous devices, Realme 6 and Realme 6 pro. Both phones pack different sets of specs and features with the Realme 7 bringing a 90Hz screen at affordable prices, while the Realme 7 Pro brings an AMOLED display and more.
Realme 7 Pro features
The Realme 7 Pro runs on Android 10 with Realme UI on top and features a full-HD+ 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and a screen-to-body ratio of 90.8 per cent. It features a touch sampling rate of 180Hz and a brightness peak of 600 nits. The smartphone has an octa-core Qualcomm 720G processor under the hood, coupled with Adreno 618 GPU and up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM.
The Realme 7 Pro offers a quad rear camera setup for photos and videos which houses a primary 64-megapixel Sony IMX682 sensor with an f/1.8 lens. The camera configuration also includes a secondary 8-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide-angle f/2.3 lens, a monochrome 2-megapixel sensor with an f/2.4 lens for portrait images, and a 2-megapixel sensor with an f/2.4 macro lens. The smartphone also has a selfie camera sensor of 32 megapixels, with an f/2.5 lens.
The Realme 7 Pro comes standard with 128 GB of UFS 2.1 onboard storage. The built-in storage can also be extended via a dedicated slot via a microSD card.
Realme 7 Pro price and availability
Realme 7 Pro price in India for the 6GB/128 GB storage version has been set at Rs 19,999, while its 8GB/128 GB storage option carries a price tag of Rs 21,999. The smartphone comes in Mirror Blue and Mirror White.
The Realme 7 Pro’s first sale will take place on September 14 at 12 pm on Flipkart and Realme.com.
Realme 7 features
The Realme 7 also comes with Android 10-based Realme UI. It features a full-HD+ display of 6.5 inches with an aspect ratio of 20:9, a screen-to-body ratio of 90.5 per cent, and Gorilla Glass 3. In addition, the smartphone is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G95 SoC, paired with p to 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM.
Realme 7 has an internal storage of up to 128 GB of UFS 2.1 which can be extended through a dedicated slot via microSD card. It packages a 5,000mAh battery which supports 30W fast charging.
The rear quad camera setup includes a 64-megapixel Sony IMX682 primary f/1.8 lens sensor, 8-megapixel ultra-wide – angle shooter, 2-megapixel monochrome f/2.4 lens sensor, and a 2-megapixel f/2.4 macro lens sensor. The Realme 7 comes with a 16-megapixel selfie camera sensor, with an f/2.0 lens.
Realme 7 price and availability
Realme 7 price for the 6GB/64 GB storage model begins at Rs 14,999. The phone also comes in 8GB/128GB version which is priced at Rs 16,999. Realme 7 will be available in Mist Blue and Mist White colour options and the phone will go on sale on September 10 at 12 pm on Flipkart and Realme.com.
Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.