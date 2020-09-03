Realme 7 Pro, Realme 7 launched in India; specs, price and all you need to know

The Realme 7 Pro offers a quad rear camera setup for photos and videos which houses a primary 64-megapixel Sony IMX682 sensor.

Realme has launched two new models into the smartphone segment in India. The two models are named — Realme 7 and Realme 7 Pro and they are upgraded versions of Realme’s previous devices, Realme 6 and Realme 6 pro. Both phones pack different sets of specs and features with the Realme 7 bringing a 90Hz screen at affordable prices, while the Realme 7 Pro brings an AMOLED display and more.

Realme 7 Pro features

The Realme 7 Pro runs on Android 10 with Realme UI on top and features a full-HD+ 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and a screen-to-body ratio of 90.8 per cent. It features a touch sampling rate of 180Hz and a brightness peak of 600 nits. The smartphone has an octa-core Qualcomm 720G processor under the hood, coupled with Adreno 618 GPU and up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM.

The Realme 7 Pro offers a quad rear camera setup for photos and videos which houses a primary 64-megapixel Sony IMX682 sensor with an f/1.8 lens. The camera configuration also includes a secondary 8-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide-angle f/2.3 lens, a monochrome 2-megapixel sensor with an f/2.4 lens for portrait images, and a 2-megapixel sensor with an f/2.4 macro lens. The smartphone also has a selfie camera sensor of 32 megapixels, with an f/2.5 lens.

The Realme 7 Pro comes standard with 128 GB of UFS 2.1 onboard storage. The built-in storage can also be extended via a dedicated slot via a microSD card.

Realme 7 Pro price and availability

Realme 7 Pro price in India for the 6GB/128 GB storage version has been set at Rs 19,999, while its 8GB/128 GB storage option carries a price tag of Rs 21,999. The smartphone comes in Mirror Blue and Mirror White.

The Realme 7 Pro’s first sale will take place on September 14 at 12 pm on Flipkart and Realme.com.

Realme 7 features

The Realme 7 also comes with Android 10-based Realme UI. It features a full-HD+ display of 6.5 inches with an aspect ratio of 20:9, a screen-to-body ratio of 90.5 per cent, and Gorilla Glass 3. In addition, the smartphone is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G95 SoC, paired with p to 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM.

Realme 7 has an internal storage of up to 128 GB of UFS 2.1 which can be extended through a dedicated slot via microSD card. It packages a 5,000mAh battery which supports 30W fast charging.

The rear quad camera setup includes a 64-megapixel Sony IMX682 primary f/1.8 lens sensor, 8-megapixel ultra-wide – angle shooter, 2-megapixel monochrome f/2.4 lens sensor, and a 2-megapixel f/2.4 macro lens sensor. The Realme 7 comes with a 16-megapixel selfie camera sensor, with an f/2.0 lens.

Realme 7 price and availability

Realme 7 price for the 6GB/64 GB storage model begins at Rs 14,999. The phone also comes in 8GB/128GB version which is priced at Rs 16,999. Realme 7 will be available in Mist Blue and Mist White colour options and the phone will go on sale on September 10 at 12 pm on Flipkart and Realme.com.