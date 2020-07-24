Realme 6i brings fast 90Hz display to a more affordable segment; specs, price and everything to know

Realme 6i price in India starts at Rs 12,999.

Realme 6i is a budget phone with a fast 90Hz display. That’s it. That’s its main USP feature. The reason why we say this is because the Realme 6i is virtually the same phone as the Realme 6 which was launched in India not very long ago, and yet, its “budget” tag is what makes it one of the most exciting phones in the Indian market today. Not so much if you’re someone who’s already invested in the Realme 6 though, a phone that starts at Rs 14,999 (4GB/64GB) and goes all the way up to Rs 17,999 (8GB/128GB).

The Realme 6i price in India starts at Rs 12,999 for the base model with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage, going all the way up to Rs 14,999 for the top-end model with 6GB RAM and 64GB storage. The phone will be available for buying July 31 from Flipkart and Realme online store.

In terms of specs, the Realme 6i comes with a 6.5-inch display with 1080p+ resolution and Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. The Realme 6i is now the most affordable phone in India to have a 90Hz refresh rate display panel. The phone further has a single punch hole selfie camera – which is 16MP.

The Realme 6i is powered by MediaTek’s Helio G90T (like the Realme 6 and Xiaomi Redmi Note 8) paired with up to 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. The phone supports expandable storage via a dedicated micro-SD card slot. Software inside is Android 10-based Realme UI. The Realme 6i is backed by a 4,300mAh battery with 30W fast charging support – Realme is bundling a 20W fast charger in the box.

Onto photography, the Realme 6i has four cameras on the rear. There’s a 48MP main camera, an 8MP ultra wide-angle camera, a 2MP macro camera for closeups, and another 2MP camera for portraits.

The Realme 6i has an all-plastic body with a glossy finish and will be available in two colourways, Lunar White and Eclipse Black. The phone has a side-mounted fingerprint scanner for biometric authentication.

