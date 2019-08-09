Realme 64-megapixel quad-camera phone arriving in India before Diwali

Ever since Realme was carved out of Oppo to serve the online-ready, affordable smartphone market, it has always been considered a direct competition to Xiaomi’s Redmi brand. This competition not only means offering feature-loaded smartphones at cheaper prices but also propels both brands to outdo each other in terms of innovation. A day after Redmi unveiled its 64-megapixel camera technology at a Beijing event, Realme held a presser in New Delhi where it demonstrated its own 64-megapixel quad camera technology that will power the next generation of Realme phones. The first Realme 64-megapixel camera phone will be launched before Diwali.

Realme CEO Madhav Sheth, joined by Dr Manish Goel, principal engineer for SSIR System LSI Business at Samsung Electronics, laid out the roadmap of what the brand is planning for later this year. Realme said its 64-megapixel camera tech will arrive across three smartphone lines – Realme series, Realme Pro series, and Realme X series – but the models were not immediately announced. Although, going by Sheth’s current Twitter handle name, Realme 5 or Realme 5 Pro could be the first ones to feature 64-megapixel cameras. There are at least two more smartphones with the same camera sensor in the pipeline for 2019.

Realme confirmed it is using the Samsung GW1 ISOCELL sensor, which was launched earlier this year, which is capable of binning four 16 megapixels into one large and information-heavy megapixel, hence including even the farthest details in a shot. This 64-megapixel sensor will be one amongst other two or three sensors, depending on the model. The camera app will also be revamped to introduce features such as Ultra Macro mode, Ultra 64MP resolution mode, and a Super Wide Angle mode. Apart from this piece of information, Realme is mum about further details on the smartphones that will be launched sometime in October i.e., before Diwali.

“Our latest flagship offering, which comes equipped with the world’s first 64MP quad-camera solution, is aligned with this vision. With this ‘Imaging Leap’, we are confident of delighting our young and aspirational user base across India by giving them access to next-generation, never-seen-before features,” said Sheth at the event.

Apart from providing Realme and Redmi with its camera tech, Samsung is also reportedly working on its own 64-megapixel camera phone. It is reported that a new Galaxy A model is in the works that will feature Samsung’s 64-megapixel ISOCELL sensor. But Redmi is planning to outdo all of this with its 100-megapixel camera phone that it said is in development. We’ll know about the respective plans of brands as they set out to take mobile photography a notch higher.