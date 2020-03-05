Realme 6 Pro launched in India with 90Hz display, 30W fast charging and NavIC Suport

There’s also a vanilla Realme 6 tagging along.

Oppo spin-off brand Realme launched the Realme 6 lineup of phones in India on Thursday. As expected, there are two models, a vanilla Realme 6 and more powerful Realme 6 Pro. The Realme 6 and Realme 6 Pro will replace the Realme 5 and Realme 5 Pro, launched barely six months ago. Despite that Realme has been able to rework on these phones from ground up to offer something entirely new with a newer design and better hardware – across the board.

Let’s start with the ‘pro.’ This one gets a 6.6-inch IPS LCD display with a full-HD+ or 1080p+ resolution, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection, and 90Hz refresh rate – Realme calls it an ‘ultra smooth’ display. Like the Realme X50 Pro launched recently, the Realme 6 Pro also gets dual selfie cameras embedded inside pill-shaped punch hole cutout. There’s 16MP main selfie camera (Sony IMX471) paired with an 8MP ultrawide-angle camera with 105-degree field-of-view on-board here.

Under the hood, the Realme 6 Pro packs Qualcomm’s new Snapdragon 720G processor which brings, among other things, support for India’s NavIC satellite positioning system developed by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO). The Snapdragon 720G processor is paired with up to 8GB RAM and up to 128GB storage in the Realme 6 Pro. Software inside the phone is Android 10-based Realme UI.

The Realme 6 Pro has four cameras on the back. There’s a 64MP main camera (Samsung GW1), a 12MP telephoto camera, an 8MP ultrawide-angle camera, and another 2MP macro camera for closeups.

Realme has launched the Realme 6 Pro in three configurations.

Elsewhere, the Realme 6 Pro is backed by a 4,300mAh battery with 30W fast charging – Realme is bundling a fast charger in the box.

The vanilla Realme 6 meanwhile comes with a smaller 6.5-inch display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. The resolution remains 1080p+ and also this one gets a 90Hz refresh rate panel – making the Realme 6 the most affordable phone in India right now to have such a setup. The Realme 6, unlike the Realme 6 Pro, has a single punch hole selfie camera – which is again 16MP.

The Realme 6 is powered by MediaTek’s Helio G90T (like the Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro) paired with up to 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. Software inside remains Android 10-based Realme UI. Battery capacity and fast charging stays same as the Realme 6 Pro.

The Realme 6 also has four cameras on the back, which is mostly same as the Realme 6 Pro. The only difference is that it replaces the pro’s telephoto with a 2MP depth sensor.

Realme has launched the Realme 6 Pro in three configurations. While the base model with 6GB RAM and 64GB storage has been launched at Rs 16,999, the variants with 6GB RAM/128GB storage and 8GB RAM/128GB storage have been launched at Rs 17,999 and Rs 18,999 respectively. The Realme 6 has also been launched in three configurations. While the base model with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage has been launched at Rs 12,999, the variants with 6GB RAM/64GB storage and 8GB RAM/128GB storage have been launched at Rs 14,999 and Rs 15,999 respectively. While the Realme 6 will be available from March 11, the Realme 6 Pro will be available from March 13. Both the phones will be sold via Flipkart, Realme.com online store, and physical retail stores.