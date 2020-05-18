Realme 6 and 6 PRO: Realme steals the thunder, yet again

realme positions this device as the most powerful smartphone in the sub-15,000 price segment

Power meets style—three simple words that best describe the mobile phones from realme, a young yet hugely successful brand that has been steamrolling its competitors in the Indian smartphone market. Recently, realme reached two key milestones—first, it marked its second anniversary; second, it now has over 35 million worldwide users (selling 10 million smartphones in four months), out of which 21 million users are based in India. Madhav Sheth, CEO, realme India, sums up the success of the brand rather succinctly: “realme is the 5-star trendsetter brand that has always delivered excellence in areas of design, power, battery, camera and quality.”

Last week, realme debuted its much-awaited Narzo series, but we are here to talk about two not-so-old devices from its 6 series—realme 6 and Realme 6 Pro—that were launched in, what is now known as “Before Corona” days. We take a look at the key features and performance of both the devices, the main focus being on realme 6 (my primary device during lockdown).

realme 6 (8GB, Rs 15,999)

realme positions this device as the most powerful smartphone in the sub-15,000 price segment, with flagship level features including 90Hz single punch-hole display, 64MP AI quad camera, and a 30W Flash Charge that can charge the large 4300mAh battery in only 60 minutes. There are two colour options available: Comet White (our review unit) and Comet Blue. The comet design of realme 6 is extremely bright and fast; with the new optical plating technology, the brightness and saturation of the colour are increased by 60% and 50%, and the visual effect is bright and eye-catching. It comes in three memory variants: 4GB+64GB (Rs 12,999), 6GB+128GB (Rs 14,999) and 8GB+128GB (Rs 15,999).

realme 6 contains a 6.5-inch 90Hz Ultra Smooth Display with 90Hz refresh rate and 120Hz sampling rate, resulting in a seamless and smooth visual experience with every swipe of the screen. With a superb screen-to-body ratio, the phone brings you a very good visual experience. The display is also covered by Corning Gorilla Glass 3 for better protection.

Inside, the phone is powered by MediaTek Helio G90T, intended to be the core of a great smartphone gaming experience. The processor is made using a 12nm process, making it more powerful and efficient. With the combination of the latest updated CPU, GPU, super-fast RAM and powerful AI, realme 6 brings smooth experience to mobile game lovers.

With an upgraded 30W Flash Charge, the phone’s 4300mAh battery can be fully charged within 60 minutes. Even while heavy gaming, the 30W Flash Charge can charge up to 55% in just 60 minutes. Then, realme 6 boasts the latest flagship, ultra-clear quad-camera set-up, comprising of a 64MP main camera, an 8MP 119 degree ultra-wide-angle, and a macro lens and a B&W portrait lens. One click is all it takes to switch to the wide-angle mode, enabling users to capture more stunning images of landscapes, architecture, and large groups. The ultra-macro lens will enable users to get closer shots and discover the beauty of the micro world with the 4cm shooting distance.

The phone’s 16MP Ultra-clear front camera will satisfy the verified selfie needs with F2.0 aperture, supporting smart beauty mode, Bokeh effect, etc. It comes with a beauty algorithm developed for different genders, different skin types, and different facial shapes and features allowing the user to easily take selfies that show natural and delicate skin.

My takeaways: The phone’s bright and attractive display is a huge draw here, apt for Web surfing, watching movies or playing mobile games. Plus, there’s smooth performance with fairly long-lasting battery life, decent cameras – that’s realme 6 for you.

realme 6 Pro (8GB, Rs 18,999)

The realme 6 Pro is a very good-looking device and is said to be the the world’s first smartphone to come with the

Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G mobile platform that is made using an advanced 8nm process, making it more powerful and efficient.

It comes in two attractive colours: Lightning Orange and Lightning Blue and contains a 4300 mAh battery that can be charged in 60 minutes, with a newly upgraded 30W flash charge. realme 6 Pro has a 6.6-inch 90Hz Ultra Smooth Display with 90Hz refresh rate and 120Hz sampling rate for an enhanced visual experience covered with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 for better protection.

The realme 6 Pro features 6 cameras in total, including dual wide-angle front cameras and 64MP quad rear camera with 20x hybrid zoom capabilities.

The brand new Nightscape 3.0 will also feature many exciting updates such as Tripod Mode, which can take up to 50 seconds of super long exposure, and Ultra Nightscape Mode that can take clear shots in extreme low light environments. The phone comes in three variants: 6GB + 64GB (Rs 16,999), 6GB + 128GB (Rs 17,999) and 8GB + 128GB (Rs 18,999).

Specifications

realme 6

–Display: 16.51 cm (6.5 inch) Full HD+ Display

–Processor: MediaTek Helio G90T processor

— Memory & storage: 4/6/8GB RAM, 64/128GB ROM, expandable upto 256 GB

— Camera: 64MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP | 16MP Front Camera

— Battery: 4300 mAh battery, 30W Flash Charge

— Estimated street price: 4GB+64GB (Rs 12,999), 6GB+128GB (Rs 14,999) and 8GB+128GB (Rs 15,999)

realme 6 Pro

— Display: 16.6cm (6.6-inch) FHD+ Fullscreen

— Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G

— Memory & storage: 6/8GB RAM, 64/128GB ROM

— Camera: 64MP AI Quad Camera, Dual In-Display Selfies

— Battery: 4300 mAh battery, 30W Flash Charge

— Estimated street price: 6GB+64GB (Rs 16,999), 6GB + 128GB (Rs 17,999) and 8GB + 128GB (Rs 18,999)