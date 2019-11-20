Realme 5s is the latest Redmi Note 8 rival with 48-megapixel quad cameras

Realme 5s has been launched alongside the Realme X2 Pro.

Alongside the flagship Realme X2 Pro, brand’s budget offering Realme 5s was also announced at the New Delhi event. The smartphone comes with a 48-megapixel camera at the back among other sensors and is a strong contender to the Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 8. The Realme 5s puts a Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 processor into a budget smartphone that starts at Rs 9,999.

The Realme 5s comes in two variants, the 4GB/64GB model costs Rs 9,999 and the 4GB/128GB model is priced at Rs 10,999. The smartphone has three colour options – Crystal Blue, Crystal Purple, and Crystal Red. The sale of the smartphone starts on November 29 at 12 pm via Flipkart and realme.com. Jio customers will get complimentary benefits worth Rs 7,000.

The Realme 5s comes with a 6.5-inch HD+ display with a water drop-style notch at the top. The smartphone is powered by an octa-core 2GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 processor coupled with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of inbuilt storage, expandable up to 256GB. Realme 5s runs ColorOS 6 based on Android 9 Pie. There is a physical sensor on the back.

For photography, the Realme 5s boasts of a quad-camera setup that comprises a 48-megapixel Samsung ISOCELL GM1 sensor, an 8-megapixel wide-angle sensor, a 2-megapixel portrait sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro sensor. For selfies, there is a 13-megapixel camera. The cameras support HDR, 4K 30fps videos, slow-motion 120fps videos, and AI Beauty features as well. The smartphone is equipped with Bluetooth v5.0, GPS, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and 4G VoLTE.

Realme 5s is backed by a 5000mAh battery with 10W fast charging via the bundled charger.