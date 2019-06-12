Realme 5G phone to launch in India this year, says CEO Madhav Sheth

Realme has now confirmed that it will join other phone brands to launch the first-generation 5G smartphones later this year. The Realme 5G phones will be made available globally, including India, Sheth said in a tweet. The announcement was made after Sheth said he met Realme cofounder Sky Li to discuss the R&D the company is working on.

With 5G already available in more than two countries, the smartphones compatible with the network are springing up faster than ever. So far, OnePlus, Samsung, Huawei, and Oppo have already announced their 5G phones in the eligible markets. Since Realme is an Oppo brand, the next-generation wireless technology will be shared with its upcoming phones. Sheth did not specify when the phone is coming to India but he mentions it will be “as early as possible”.

While the companies have already shared their plans to introduce 5G phones in India in future, it may take a little longer than anticipated. The spectrum auction for 5G is expected to start in the second half of the year. According to India’s IT Minister, the first 5G trials will begin in the next 100 days. It is then the spectrum will be decided and be put on auction.

In a separate news, Sheth recently announced that the Realme X – brand’s first flagship phone. The Realme X comes with top-of-the-line specifications but it’s only available to buy in China for now. Sheth assured Indian fans that the company is working to expedite the launch of the smartphone but even then it would take a few more months for it to bring Realme X to India.

Realme X is expected to be priced at around Rs 18,000 in India, considering its China pricing. In China, the smartphone starts at 1,499 yuan, which translates to roughly Rs 15,500. This will be the company’s priciest phone in India when it launches. Realme recently launched the Realme 3 Pro in India starting at Rs 13,999.