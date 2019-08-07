Realme 5 to sport 64-megapixel camera, CEO Madhav Sheth hints

Realme will show off the 64-megapixel camera technology on August, two days after Xiaomi announced the same camera mechanism that will be featured on a Redmi phone, launching later this year. While Xiaomi revealed how it is going to implement the new imaging technology, Realme has been mum about plans along the same lines. Now, CEO Madhav Sheth may have dropped a hint at what seems like the next smartphone by Realme featuring the 64-megapixel camera tech.

In addition to changing his Twitter name to “Madhav ‘5’Quad”, Sheth talked about his experience with the said camera technology and said that the device sporting it “will be launched very soon.” It’s not immediately clear what is the device going to be called but going by Sheth’s new name on Twitter, the number ‘5’ alludes to Realme 5. Since Chinese brands skip the number 4 on product names, owing to their belief that number 4 is not lucky, Realme 5 is likely what Realme 3’s successor will be called.

Sheth also took a jibe at Xiaomi in his tweet, saying this upcoming phone “will be the most practical choice at its price”. Considering the neck and neck competition between the two smartphone brands, including the recent price controversy of Redmi K20 series, Realme is apparently trying to capitalise on the backlash against Xiaomi. Moreover, it is likely Realme will announce its first 64-megapixel camera phone after Xiaomi is done launching its Redmi phone with the same camera.

Both Realme and Redmi phones will pack the Samsung GW1 ISOCELL sensor that was unveiled in May. Xiaomi has already detailed how it is leveraging the cameras developed by Samsung to put out what could be world’s first 64-megapixel phone. More details on these handsets from both the brands are yet to be revealed.