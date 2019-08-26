Realme 5 sale starts August 27: Grab amazing offers from Jio, Paytm and others

Realme 5 sale starts August 27!

Realme 5 sale: Here is your chance to grab the newly launched Realme 5 from August 27 as the Chinese budget smartphone major, Realme has announced its sale starting 12 noon. The smartphone will be available exclusively on realme.com and Flipkart.com. Realme 5 is all set to go on sale in three different variants, the price of which will range from Rs 9,999 to Rs 11,999. The phone comes with a 64-bit Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 AIE processor and a quad camera setup. With its beautiful design and vibrant display, you can not miss this smartphone. Mentioned below are all the details that you need to know about the phone. From Realme 5 feature, price to offers, check details here.

Realme 5 features –

64-bit Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 AIE processor

Camera – 12MP main camera, 8MP 119° ultra-wide-angle lens, 2MP ultra-macro lens and a 2MP portrait lens

Front camera -13MP camera features a SelfiePro feature

The phone has a beautiful design along with a vibrant display.

It comes in two unique colors – Crystal Blue and Crystal Purple and will be available in three variants.

5000mAh battery

Realme 5 price in India –

3+32GB priced at INR 9,999

4+64GB priced at INR 10,999

4+128GB for INR 11,999

Realme 5 offers –

Starting August 27, Realme 5 will be available along with many exclusive offers on realme.com and Flipkart.com. Some of these offers include

– Complete Mobile Protection for Rs 99 on Flipkart

– Paytm First benefits up to Rs 20,000 on purchase from Paytm and Rs 2,000 cashback on the use of Paytm UPI on realme.com

– Reliance Jio is also proving exclusive offers with exclusive benefits worth Rs 7000 on the purchase of Realme 5 on Flipkart or realme.com

Here is a detail on all the different offers on Realme 5

Offer 1

With every Paytm prepaid offer, customer gets Paytm First worth benefits up to Rs 20,000/- and more

How to grab the offer: Customer will get a code via SMS/Email at order delivery, which can be used on the Paytm app to get Paytm First free of cost.

Customer will get a code via SMS/Email at order delivery, which can be used on the Paytm app to get Paytm First free of cost. Offer valid till September 30

Offer 2

Up to Rs 2,000 worth of Cashback by paying through Paytm UPI

How to grab the offer: Cash Back (Rs 50 to Rs 1000) + Flight voucher of 10% Cashback up to Rs 1,000

Cash Back (Rs 50 to Rs 1000) + Flight voucher of 10% Cashback up to Rs 1,000 Offer valid till September 30

Offer 3

Customer using mobikwik wallet gets 10% supercash, max. upto Rs 1,500

How to grab the offer: Use Code MBKX10 while placing order

Use Code MBKX10 while placing order Offer valid till September 15

Offer 4

Every 10th USER who buys realme 5 through mobikwik gets INR 100 flat cashback (its cashback, not supercash)

How to grab the offer: Use Code MBKX10 while placing order

Use Code MBKX10 while placing order Offer valid till September 15

Note: For more details on the sale and offer on Realme 5, visit the official website at realme.com.