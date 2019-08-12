Realme 5 quad camera phones to launch on August 20

Realme is holding an event on August 20 to launch its next flagship series – the Realme 5. Realme unveiled its 64-megapixel quad camera technology last week, a day after Xiaomi showed off its own smartphone camera prowess. While the company did not immediately specify what all new models are going to come with this camera tech, Realme confirmed that at least one model in each series – Realme, Realme Pro, and Realme X – will have a 64-megapixel sensor. Realme 5 will be the first quad-camera phone but is likely to skip the 64-megapixel camera tech.

Ahead of the launch, Flipkart has put up a dedicated microsite that confirms Realme 5 will be exclusive available via its website. The teaser hints at four cameras at the device’s back, as promised by CEO Madhav Sheth at company’s event last week. But the 64-megapixel sensor is unlikely to debut with the Realme 5. Besides, a bigger, higher-specced variant of the Realme 5 is also anticipated. Dubbed Realme 5 Pro, the device will sit atop the vanilla Realme series.

The teaser features a promotional video that shows off the four cameras on the Realme 5 back, accompanied by an LED flash. The primary sensor, as mentioned in the teaser, will pack “large pixel size” and “large aperture” lens. The extent to which this camera will be superior to the existing 48-megapixel sensor is not clear at the moment. There will also be a ultra-wide angle sensor with a field of view of 119 degree. The third sensor will be used for macro shots while the fourth camera sensor will be responsible for producing bokeh effect in photos.

Realme may divulge information such as the sensor maker for the Realme 5 at the event, which could be Samsung. At its camera technology event last week, Sheth had confirmed Realme has been working with Samsung to improve cameras on smartphones. Samsung’s GW1 ISOCELL sensor will arrive with Realme’s 64-megapixel quad-camera phone before Diwali. This is also nearly the time when Xiaomi is expected to launch its Redmi 64-megapixel phone. Moreover, Samsung is also reportedly working on a new Galaxy A model with a 64-megapixel camera sensor.