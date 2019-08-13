Realme 5 Pro with 48-megapixel quad cameras to launch in India on August 20

Realme’s August 20 event in India will see the launch of Realme 5 Pro, the brand confirmed on Tuesday. On Monday, Realme teased the launch of Realme 5 series, the sequel to the Realme 3 line, in India on August 20, however, what models it is going to launch were not known.

In a tweet posted on Tuesday, Realme confirmed the Realme 5 Pro will sport quad cameras, one of which will pack a 48-megapixel sensor. We already knew it was unlikely for Realme 5 Pro to come with a 64-megapixel camera.

From its pre-launch listing on Flipkart, Realme 5 Pro has been teased to come with four sensors – a 48-megapixel main sensor, an ultra-wide angle sensor, a ‘super’ macro sensor, and finally, a depth sensor. Apart from the main camera, the specifications of the other three cameras are not known as of now.

Realme is calling the Realme 5 Pro a “Quad Camera Speedster” that alludes to some camera technology that preludes the one coming with the 64-megapixel sensor later this year.

It has also been revealed that the Realme 5 Pro will house a physical fingerprint sensor at the back, which will be shiny. It may bear similarities with the Realme X but we are not sure. Details such as the display size and processor will be announced at the August 20 event.

Realme 5 Pro launch will begin at 12.30pm on August 20 at a New Delhi event. This is when Realme will reveal mostly everything about the device along with its pricing. But we are also guessing there is a smaller, vanilla version – the Realme 5 – in the offing.

As for its 64-megapixel quad camera phone, Realme is setting a timeline of sometime ahead of Diwali. The launch could likely be in October, which is also when Xiaomi is planning to launch its own 64-megapixel camera phone under the Redmi brand.