Realme 5 Pro, Realme 5 price in India revealed ahead of August 20 launch

Realme 5 Pro and Realme 5 are set to be unveiled on August 20, making the brand’s smartphone portfolio to comprise of ‘the world’s first’ 48-megapixel quad-camera setup. There is already enough material teased by Realme and Flipkart, where the phone is likely to go on sale exclusively. Now, ahead of the launch, CEO Madhav Sheth, who recently changed his Twitter name to “Madhav ‘5’Quad”, has spilled the beans on the pricing of the upcoming series.

In his tweet, Sheth outlined some of the features that can only be assumed to be a head-on comparison with Xiaomi’s upcoming smartphones. Sheth said Realme 5 series will be priced under Rs 10,000 in India, making it fall in line with Realme 3 launch price. It will be “world’s first quad camera smartphone” under the mentioned price, said Sheth. Apparently, the sub-Rs 10,000 pricing will be base to the line-up, and the Realme 5 Pro will cost a little higher – somewhere to the tune of Rs 15,000. In any case, we will know the official pricing for both the smartphones at the next week’s launch event.

Besides, the Flipkart microsite for Realme 5 series has revealed extra information on Realme 5 series. It says there will be four cameras, including the 48-megapixel sensor – something we already know but what we didn’t know earlier was the capabilities of other three cameras. Realme 5 will have a 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 sensor, a 4cm ‘Super Macro’ lens, a 119-degree field-of-view lens, and a depth sensor. Moreover, it has also been teased that Realme 5 series phones will come with VOOC Flash Charge 3.0 on a 5000mAh battery, which could either on Realme 5 or Realme 5 Pro or both.

Moving on to the third piece of information shared by Sheth, Realme 5 will run on a “powerful Qualcomm chipset” that is launching in India for the first time. It is likely the Snapdragon 665 chipset, which was announced recently. Xiaomi’s Mi A3 is too powered by the same processor but its launch in India is happening a day later, hence, the claim. The Realme 5 Pro is anticipated to rock the Snapdragon 712 processor, if we go by the “best mid-range chipset in its segment” claim made through the Flipkart microsite.

Separately, Realme’s first 64-megapixel quad-camera phone is slated to launch sometime in October. It will most likely be one of the Realme X’s upcoming range, before the camera tech trickles down to other smartphone lines from the company’s kitty. Xiaomi’s 64-megapixel camera phone under its Redmi brand is too anticipated to launch around the same time, although specific dates are not known as yet.