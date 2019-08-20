Realme 5 Pro with 48-megapixel quad-cameras, Realme 5 with Snapdragon 665 SoC debut in India

Realme 5 series has been officially launched in India as what company claims is the ‘world’s first 48-megapixel quad camera phone’. Taking the brand’s smartphone portfolio a notch higher, the Realme 5 and Realme 5 Pro – the marquee handsets – come with four main cameras, one of which is a 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 sensor that has been used by many OEMs for their 48-megapixel camera phones. The smartphone duo is also a precursor to brand’s upcoming 64-megapixel quad-camera phone that is slated to debut ahead of Diwali in October.

Realme 5 Pro, Realme 5 Price in India

Realme 5 Pro and Realme 5 come in three variants. Here are the variants of both the smartphone with their respective pricing:

Realme 5 Pro 4GB+64GB – Rs 13,999

Realme 5 Pro 6GB+64GB – Rs 14,999

Realme 5 Pro 8GB+128GB – Rs 16,999

The Realme 5 Pro is available in Crystal Blue and Crystal Green colours.

Realme 5 3GB+32GB – Rs 9,999

Realme 5 4GB+64GB – Rs 10,999

Realme 5 4GB+128GB – Rs 11,999

Realme 5 colour variants are Crystal Blue and Crystal Purple.

The smartphone will go on sale starting XXX via Flipkart and realme.com. As expected, Realme Buds 2 have also been unveiled for Rs 599 – their sale starts September 4. Realme has also launched Iconic cases, worth Rs 399, for the Realme 5 series. Their sale starts September 21. Realme has also launched its tote bag that costs Rs 1,199 and will be available starting September 4.

Realme 5 Pro Specifications

Running Android 9 Pie-based ColorOS 6, the Realme 5 Pro packs a 6.3-inch FHD+ display maxing out at a resolution of 1080×2340 pixels. The smartphone is powered by a 2.3GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 SoC paired with three RAM and storage configurations. The storage can be expanded via microSD card up to 256GB. There is a physical fingerprint sensor on the back of the device.

Talking about the cameras, there are four cameras at the back of Realme 5 Pro – a 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 sensor with f/1.8 aperture, HDR, Nightscape and Chroma Boost features, an 8-megapixel wide-angle sensor with field-of-view of 119-degrees, a 2-megapixel macro lens with f/2.4 aperture, and a 2-megapixel depth-sensing camera having a f/2.4 aperture. For selfies, the Realme 5 Pro puts a 16-megapixel HDR camera on board with AI Beautification features.

Realme 5 Pro is backed by a 4035mAh battery with VOOC 3.0 fast charging.

Realme 5 Specifications

Realme 5 has a 6.5-inch HD+ Corning Gorilla Glass 3+ display, runs Android 9 Pie-based ColorOS 6, and is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 processor. It has three RAM and storage variants mentioned above, along with support for microSD card up to 256GB. It also has a physical fingerprint sensor at the back.

For the four cameras, Realme 5 puts a 12-megapixel f/1.8 sensor with PDAF, HDR, and Chroma Boost; an 8-megapixel wide-angle sensor with f/2.25 aperture and 119-degree field-of-view, a 2-megapixel macro sensor with f/2.4 aperture, and a 2-megapixel f/2.4 depth sensor. There is a 13-megapixel sensor with HDR.

The Realme 5 is equipped with a 5000mAh battery without VOOC charging.