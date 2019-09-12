Realme 5 and Realme 5 Pro: These androids are swift, smooth and amazingly fast

In its endeavour to keep the growth momentum going, the company has introduced two new devices — realme 5 and realme 5 Pro — that have both sophisticated design and powerful performance

Most handset makers talk about the strong growth and future potential that they see from India’s smartphone market, few however go as far as to share the finer nuances of their go-to-market strategy and actual market success on the ground. Realme seems to be the odd one out. This Chinese device maker is the latest player to be generating a lot of excitement in the marketplace, courtesy some of its devices that find an instant connect with the Indian consumer, youngsters in particular. In a recent interaction, the company’s youthful and ever-smiling CEO, Madhav Sheth, had told this reviewer: “We are determined to provide a device containing both sophisticated design and powerful performance, making people experience the joys of ‘technology’ and ‘beauty’ at a reasonable price.”

Plainspeak, realme is having a great run in its handset business in India, primarily because of its strong focus on young Internet-savvy users who love fashion and technology and are forthcoming with their pursuits in life. In its endeavour to keep the growth momentum going, the company has introduced two new devices — realme 5 and realme 5 Pro — that have both sophisticated design and powerful performance. It has also debuted realme Buds 2, a pair of affordable wired earphones. Can the new devices succeed with the customer here, that too in an overcrowded market, let us find out.

Realme 5 (Rs 11,999)

Young and trendy, realme 5 is a pure visual delight for those who consume a lot of multimedia content on their devices. The new phone is equipped with a 6.5-inch big screen and provides pretty good game, audio and video experience. Its near-full screen is a huge draw here. The device adopts the diamond cutting design that is typical of realme design gene and thoroughly upgrades it. Different from the matte diamond pattern of the previous generation, the new generation adopts the original polished surface and new nanoscale textures. The slimmer waist realised by 3D curves makes the back of the whole device in the shape of a bracket, drawing your palm closer to the phone to make it feel more comfortable.

In its endeavour to keep the growth momentum going, the company has introduced two new devices — realme 5 and realme 5 Pro — that have both sophisticated design and powerful performance

Technically speaking, the bigger the lens aperture is, the more the amount of light for your camera. After all, light is the soul of photographing. How your pictures look like is dependent on the quality of light and the capability of hardware to capture light. Realme 5 has a primary camera that adopts 12MP image sensor with large area, with f/1.8 large aperture and 1.25µm ultra-large single-pixel area that secures enough light and makes your pictures more clear and brighter.

Realme 5 features a wide-angle camera with pixel of 8MP, aperture of f/2.25 and 119 degree ultra-wide-angle field of view. When taking photos of landscapes, buildings, multi-person group photos and other far scenes, you do not need to step back. You can switch to the ultra-wide-angle mode with just one click.

Realme 5’s front camera uses the 13MP sensor, optimiaes the selfie beauty function to meet the aesthetic standards and individual needs of young people, and adds AI beauty algorithms to accurately recognise and identify the photographed subjects through a total of 296 feature recognition points, provides 8 million beauty effects for different groups of people.

Probing the innards, realme 5 adopts Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 AIE processor that has eight cores, 64-bit architecture and a basic frequency that is up to 2.0GHz, with strong performance and very good power control.

Among others, realme 5 has a 5000mAh high-capacity battery, the latest ColorOS 6.0 operating system and three memory portfolio solutions, namely 3+32GB (Rs 9,999), 4+64GB (Rs 10,999) and 4+128GB (Rs 11,999, Crystal Purple, our trial unit); it supports a memory expansion up to 256G, allowing you to choose performance in a more diverse and free manner.

Overall, a stylish and good performing phone at a decent price.

Realme 5 Pro (Rs 16,999)

Realme 5 Pro is available in Crystal Green and Sparkling Blue variants in three combos – 4GB RAM, 64GB ROM (Rs 13,999), 6GB RAM, 64GB ROM (Rs 14,999) and 8GB RAM, 128GB ROM (Rs 16,999, our trial unit). The 5 Pro features a 6.3-inch FHD screen (2340 x 1080) which offers a wider and clearer vision. With an elegant “Minidrop design”, the front camera and sensors are integrated on the top of the screen.

In image technology, realme offers transcending image by opening the ultra high resolution quad-camera era, providing users with all-round photography experience that is applicable in various scenarios. For this purpose, realme 5 Pro features a quad-camera combination of 48MP main camera (Sony IMX 586) +119 degree ultra-wide-angle lens + ultra macro lens + portrait lens on the back.

Realme 5 Pro uses Sony IMX 586 as its main camera, an 1/2.0 inch sensor, and f/1.7 large aperture. The 5 Pro carries a new upgraded Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 AIE processor with Kryo eight-core architecture.

The 5 Pro is equipped with a 4000mAh high-capacity battery, it can satisfy the daily moderate use demand of the users while improving performance. All in all, realme 5 Pro is a mid-range smartphone with a much better all-round performance.

Realme Buds 2 (Rs 599)

Smartly designed to fit you perfectly, Buds 2 feel lightweight and comfortable even after long hours of use. They are Black in colour and come with dual tangle-free cable while the Buds material is plastic. In the box, you’ll get the 1 earphone plus 6 ear-tips. Similar to Buds 2, the new offering uses the 3.5mm plug to connect to compatible devices. Connect it to the phone and the Buds 2 three-button in-line remote comes handy with its microphone for hands-free use on the right cable. Overall, the sound quality is pretty decent with good Bass response if you listen to a lot of music on your device, or watch snack video on YouTube.