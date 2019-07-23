Realme 3i sale today on Flipkart and Realme website: Check price, sale offers, specifications

The phone comes with a 13-megapixel front camera which will help one click the perfect selfie.

The recently launched Realme 3i is on a sale for the first time in India today. The latest budget smartphone, which is essentially an altered version of Realme 3, features a dual rear camera. The phone has Realme’s signature diamond design on the rear while a gradient finish on top. Here are the complete details about Realme 3i price, offers, deals as well as the specifications of the Realme 3i.

Realme 3i price in India

The Realme 3i price has been set at Rs. 7,999 for the base storage variant of 3GB RAM + 32GB whereas the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant of Realme 3i can be purchased for Rs 9,999.

The first sale of the phone started at 12pm IST on July 23, 2019 and will go live on Flipkart along with the Realme official website store. Realme 3i is available in three colour options – Diamond Black, Diamond Red and Diamond Blue.

Realme 3i launch offers

Jio is also providing offers worth up to Rs. 5,300 and MobiKwik SuperCash Rs. 1,500 to its subscribers if the phone is bought from the Realme official online store.

Customers can benefit from no-cost EMI and a discount of 5 percent if Realme 3i has been bought using an Axis Bank Buzz Credit Card on Flipkart or Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card.

Realme 3i specifications

The smartphone runs on the octa-core MediaTek Helio P60 SoC along with 4GB of RAM. Realme 3i also has up to 64GB of internal storage which is expandable through microSD card (up to 256GB) and sports a reliable 4,230mAh battery. Realme 3i is powered by Android 9 Pie-based ColorOS 6 and flaunts a 6.2-inch HD+ (720×1520 pixels) display which comes with 19:9 aspect ratio along with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 on the top for better protection.

The phone comes with a 13-megapixel front camera which will help one click the perfect selfie. The Realme 3i camera features Nightscape, Chroma Boost, Portrait Mode and Hybrid HDR, among others. Photography enthusiasts will be happy to know that the Realme 3i has a dual rear camera setup which comprises a 13-megapixel main snapper along with an f/1.8 aperture, supported by a 2-megapixel depth sensor.