Realme 3i Review: Best budget smartphone in the market?

Realme recently unveiled its latest budget phone the 3i for the Indian market. The smartphone brand is a Chinese brand based out of Shenzhen. Previously, Realme was a part of Oppo, which is now their rival in the smartphone market. Realme and Oppo parted ways in September 2018 after which they started releasing their own smartphones in India.

The latest phone released by the smartphone brand is Realme 3i which has been priced higher than Realme C2. The smartphone brand has made a name for themselves as they compete against Xiaomi who is currently one of the most popular smartphone brands in the country. Competition in this segment is intense as there are various smartphone brands who are fighting to make a name for themselves in this segment.

Can the Realme 3i the challenge in this segment? Let’s see.

Realme 3i Design

The Realme 3i looks very similar to Realme C2 and Realme 3 as there isn’t much of a difference when you look at the phone from behind. But, the smartphone has smooth edges at the top when compared to the bottom end of the phone which feels a little rough.

The smartphone sports speakers alongside the headphone jack and the charging point that is quite similar to the other models that they have in the market. Realme 3i supports Dual VoLTE along with two 4G Nano SIM cards and a microSD card.

Realme 3i has a blue colour variant which looks really good. It gives the smartphone a classy and elegant look which will definitely grab eyeballs. The difference in 3i and other Realme phones is visible when you see the fingerprint scanner at the back alongside a dual camera.

The rear end of the smartphone also has a unique diamond-like design which makes it stand out.

Realme 3i Display

The phone has a water drop style notch with a 6.22-inch HD+ display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 which is similar to Realme 3 and Realme C2. Realme 3i gives out nice colours when used in an indoor environment. The interface of the phone also feels good as it is quite smooth and easy to work with.

The problem starts when you start using the phone with direct sunlight as it gets difficult to read messages or browse through the internet. While watching shows on Netflix and Hotstar it’s important to note that the videos play in Standard Definition quality.

Realme 3i Cameras

Realme 3i sports a dual-camera at the rear end with a 13-megapixel sensor to support it. For the price range that it’s in the smartphone packs a punch while clicking photos in natural lighting. However, there’s a minor issue when it comes to focusing the camera as the smartphone does struggle to focus on one thing.

The pictures look really nice when photos are clicked closely and give any smartphone tough competition in this segment. While clicking photos from afar the cameras tend to pixelate a bit as zooming in while clicking photos may not be the best feature of this phone.

Realme 3i can also shoot videos at 1080p but will not give good results as it is not quite adept at focusing on a subject and makes the output a bit shaky.

The 13-megapixel front camera is good but photos might look a little too much as it tends to enhance all elements, including the skin tone, even without having any filters on.

Here are the camera samples:

Realme 3i Speakers

This phone will definitely not be known for its speakers as they are not at par. Realme can work in this area which could give it an edge when competing in this segment. If you’re someone who watches movies or TV shows on the phone then it’s a good idea to use headphones every time as the voice will not be clear while using speakers. Even when playing games, the sound gets muzzled.

Realme 3i Battery

The smartphone is packed with a 4230mAh battery which is something that will attract all the customers. You can use the phone throughout the day and will not have any trouble. It will take more than 2 hours to charge the phone when the battery is down to 1 per cent. The phone charges at a good speed, however customers who are looking for fast charging option might be disappointed as Realme 3i does not give you that option, which could be a drawback for a smartphone competing in this segment.

Realme 3i Performance and Specifications

Realme 3i runs on ColorOS 6 based on Android 9 Pie along a MediaTek Helio P60 processor. The smartphone is good when it comes to using multiple apps and switching between them. It does not lag which proves how good the processor on Realme 3i is. But you should not expect too much from this processor. Gaming on this phone is an average experience – you should be able to play PUBG in low resolution but the moment you take it up a notch, the phone starts stuttering.

Fingerprint scanner and the face scanner are also quite fast which might give Realme 3i an edge over other smartphones in this segment.

The phone has 4GB RAM with 32GB and 64GB of built-in storage depending on the variant that you purchase.

Verdict

Realme 3i with 3GB RAM is for Rs 7,999, which is worth buying. The 4GB RAM version costs Rs 9,999, which you can avoid considering other options at the same price. For users who are not looking to spend above Rs 8,000, Realme 3i comes across as perfect as it will not be heavy on the pocket and will be your money’s worth as the phone is quite good performance-wise. But you have other options in the market that you may check out before finalising your decision.