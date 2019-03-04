Realme 3 vs Redmi Note 7: How do two budget ‘beasts’ measure up?

Realme 3 is the latest addition to the company’s smartphone portfolio that naturally contests against the Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 7. The smartphone does not have the 48-megapixel camera that Xiaomi is touting on Redmi Note 7 (China version) the most but it is claimed to offer better photography. Not only the difference in the cameras, but the Realme 3 and Redmi Note 7 also have a list of features that are better than each other in many aspects.
Here’s the comparison of the Realme 3 and Redmi Note 7 specifications-wise:
Display
The Realme 3 has a 6.2-inch display with an HD+ resolution maxing out at 720×1520 pixels. The display has a ‘Dewdrop’ notch at the top with an aspect ratio of 19:9.
The Redmi Note 7, on the other hand, has a 6.3-inch full-HD+ display with a resolution of 1080×2340 pixels. There is an aspect ratio of 19.5:9. It also has a similar-looking notch that Xiaomi likes to call ‘Dot Notch’.
Processor and storage
The Realme 3 draws its power from an octa-core 2.1GHz MediaTek Helio P70 processor. It has two RAM and storage options – 3GB/32GB and 4GB/64GB. The storage is expandable via microSD card up to 256GB.
The Redmi Note 7 has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 processor that has eight cored clocked at up to 2.2GHz. There are two RAM options – 3GB and 4GB with storage options 32GB and 64GB, respectively. The storage can be increased via microSD card up to 256GB.
Cameras
Realme 3 boasts of two cameras on the back – a 13-megapixel primary sensor with an aperture of f/1.8 and a 2-megapixel secondary f/2.2 camera. The cameras are equipped with an LED flash and supported by AI capabilities. For selfies, the Realme 3 offers a 13-megapixel camera.
The China variant of Redmi Note 7, on the other hand, comes with a whopping 48-megapixel primary sensor with a secondary 5-megapixel depth camera. In India, these specifications are shared by the Redmi Note 7 Pro while the Redmi Note 7 India variant has a setup of a 12-megapixel sensor and a 2-megapixel depth-sensing camera.
The front camera on the Redmi Note 7 is a 13-megapixel shooter as well with an aperture of f/2.0.
Battery
The Realme 3 is a winner in this category with a 4320mAh battery that comes with 10W fast charging with the bundled charger.
The Redmi Note 7 has a 4000mAh battery that also supports 10W charging with the charger bundled with the unit.
