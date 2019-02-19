Realme 3, successor of Realme 2, teased by CEO in ‘Gully Boy’ fashion

Realme 3 is imminent to launch in India (Source: Twitter)

Realme 3 India launch now seems imminent as the company has officially teased its next smartphone on Facebook and Twitter. Realme CEO Madhav Sheth has posted the teasers on social media asking the followers to do the “simple maths” involving the Realme 1 and Realme 2 retail boxes placed side-by-side. The equation, presented via the teaser, hints at the Realme 3, which has been in the rumour mill for a long time now. Sheth has also seemingly appeared in a teaser video, spotted by BGR India, where he can be seen showing moves with the rap artists from the popular movie Gully Boy starring Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, and Siddhant Chaturvedi.

The teaser does not reveal the launch date, however, Sheth’s tweet mentions that the Realme 3 will be endowed with “Best Power and Best Style in the same segment”. The specifications have also not been made publicly available in the teasers. There have also not been any revelation made through the leaks or reports. For all we know, the Realme 3 will have bumped up specifications as compared to the Realme 2.

Sheth also allegedly made the announcement last year that the company is working on the Realme 3 and that it will debut in the markets in Q1 2019. There were also reports saying the company is planning a 48-megapixel camera phone to counter the Redmi Note 7 in the budget segment. However, it is not clear whether the Realme 3 will be the one with a 48-megapixel rear camera. In any case, we will have to wait for the details on Realme 3 in the coming days.

The Realme 2 was launched in India last year bearing a sticker price of Rs 13,990 onward. The smartphone is still available to buy via online and offline channels. The smartphone comes with a 6.2-inch HD+ notched display. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 processor coupled with 4GB of RAM and up to 128GB of internal storage, which can be expanded further. The Realme 2 sports a dual camera setup comprising a 13-megapixel primary sensor and a secondary 2-megapixel sensor. There is an 8-megapixel selfie camera on the smartphone. It is backed by 4320mAh battery under the hood.