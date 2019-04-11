Realme 3 Pro to be ‘first’ phone in segment to support Fortnite, India launch set for April 22

Amid the anticipation on when the Realme 3 Pro will launch in India, the company has finally announced the date. Realme has sent out media invites for an event in New Delhi where the Realme 3 Pro, the bigger sibling to Realme 3, will be unveiled. The event is scheduled to begin at 12.30 pm on Monday, April 22.

In March, Realme launched the Realme 2 successor, Realme 3 alongside the announcement that it will unveil the Realme 3 Pro sometime later. The key specifications of the smartphone were revealed at the event in March, so that leaves a little to the imagination. But CEO Madhav Sheth has some news – in a tweet, he said that Realme 3 Pro will be the first smartphone in its price category to support Fortnite.

Fortnite is a battle royal game that is insanely popular in areas like the US and Europe. It was initially launched on iOS before making its debut on Android starting with Samsung Galaxy Note 9 last year. The game makers later added support for more devices but they are all high-end ones. Realme 3 Pro is claimed to be the first smartphone that will bring Fortnite to the likely affordable segment.

Sheth tweeted earlier Thursday that he “tried to play” Fortnite on some ‘Pro’ devices – an indirect jibe at the Redmi Note 7 Pro – but “none of them could manage.” He added, “When it comes to speed, chipset matters.”

According to what was revealed at the company’s March event, the Realme 3 Pro will bear a 48-megapixel camera on the back. There has been speculation that the smartphone will come with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 processor with at least 3GB of RAM. a few photo samples have been shared by Sheth previously to show off the camera capabilities. One of the samples is a selfie that is touted to have HDR support, however, the exact specifications of the front camera sensor were not revealed.