Realme 3 Pro with 64-megapixel photo tech, 6.3-inch ‘dewdrop’ display launched, starts at Rs 13,999

Realme 3 Pro is the newest entrant to the crowded mid-range price segment in India. At a launch event held at the University of Delhi, Realme announced Realme 3 Pro, its answer to Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 7 Pro that was launched not long ago. But the event saw the launch of another smartphone that is positioned in the budget price category – the Realme C2. Realme C1 was launched last year and it’s finally seeing a sequel that will take care of the company’s rivalry with Xiaomi in the sub-Rs 10,000 segment.

Madhav Sheth, CEO Realme, kicked off the event by announcing that the Realme 3 has sold over 6 lakh units since its first sale on Flipkart. It’s quite an achievement for a company that is turning one year old this year. The company ventured into the online marketplace with its debut but is now available at retail stores across the country. It first ‘Exclusive’ centre was opened in Delhi recently. But the focus was on Realme 3 Pro, more so because it is being touted as the first smartphone in its segment to come with support for Fortnite.

Realme 3 Pro Price in India

Realme 3 Pro is priced at Rs 13,999 for the 4GB RAM and 64GB storage model while its high-end variant is priced at Rs 16,999. The Realme 3 Pro comes in Nitro Blue, Lightning Purple, Carbon Grey colours. It will be available on Flipkart, in addition to the company website, starting April 29, 12 noon. The offline stores will feature the sale soon. The HDFC Bank cards will avail you a discount of Rs 1,000 on the purchase. There will be a pop-up event to let users experience the Realme 3 Pro on April 27.

The Realme 3 Pro comes with a 6.3-inch full-HD+ display with a resolution of 2340×1080 pixels and an aspect ratio of 19.5:9. It has a ‘dewdrop’ notch on the Gorilla Glass 5 protected display. The smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 SoC that is clocked at 2.0GHz. The Realme 3 Pro comes with two RAM options – 4GB and 8GB and the storage also comes in two choices – 64GB and 128GB. The storage can be expanded via a microSD card up to 256GB.

Realme is stressing the photography prowess of the Realme 3 Pro. At the launch event, the company demoed how Realme 3 Pro cameras are better and more efficient than Redmi’s. There is a dual camera setup at the back – 16-megapixel Sony IMX519 primary sensor and a secondary 5-megapixel depth sensor. The company is touting the Ultra HD mode that can scale the photo resolution up to 64 megapixels. There is 960fps slow-motion recording available on the Realme 3 Pro.

For selfies, the Realme 3 Pro has a 25-megapixel sensor with an aperture of f/2.0 and the company’s technology to merge 4 pixels into one in low light conditions. There is AI working at the core to make sure the selfies are ‘beautified’ and are ready to be shared on social media.

Realme 3 Pro is being touted for its gaming performance against Redmi Note 7 Pro. However, contrary to the anticipation the company has been building for weeks, Realme did not announce Fortnite support on the Realme 3 Pro. The smartphone comes with VOOC 3.0 charging that is being claimed to be more efficient than the regular fast charging. The battery is with 4045mAh capacity with a 24W fast-charging adapter. There is no USB Type-C but the company is counting on the MicroUSB port for fast charging.