Realme 3 Pro India launch today: Live stream, pricing, and specifications

By: | Published: April 22, 2019 10:19 AM

Realme 3 Pro India launch: Realme CEO Madhav Sheth has already confirmed that Realme 3 Pro will be the first smartphone in its segment to support Fortnite

Realme 3 Pro will launch in India today, April 22. After weeks of anticipation, that included teasers on the smartphone’s key specifications, the bigger sibling of Realme 3 will debut at an event in New Delhi. The event will be live streamed on the company website, YouTube, Facebook, and Twitter where you can catch real-time updates.

At the Realme 3 launch in March, the company teased the launch of Realme 3 Pro with a slide containing key information of its internals. The pricing, however, is still under the covers. Realme 3 Pro is touted to be a rival to the Redmi Note 7 Pro, which alludes to its pricing in the ballpark. Redmi Note 7 Pro starts at Rs 13,999 and goes up to Rs 16,999. We can expect two RAM and storage variants on the Realme 3 Pro.

Flipkart will be the only e-commerce platform that will host sales of Realme 3 Pro, besides the company website. The pre-bookings for the smartphone were already live on the website, along with R-Pass that was being offered to give access to the sale on a priority basis.

Realme CEO Madhav Sheth has already confirmed that Realme 3 Pro will be the first smartphone in its segment to support Fortnite – the battle royale game that has been available on high-end Android phones so far. In a retort, Xiaomi is reportedly working to bring Fortnite to its mid-range segment.

Apart from what has already been teased, Realme 3 Pro is expected to come with a 48-megapixel sensor along with an Ultra HD mode that can shoot images with 64 megapixels. The smartphone is also reported to come with a 6.3-inch full-HD display and be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 processor paired with at least 6GB RAM. It is also said to pack 3960mAh battery under the hood with fast charging support.

