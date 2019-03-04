Redmi Note 7 rival? Realme 3 with Helio P70 SoC, 4320mAh battery launched in India, starts at Rs 8,999 on Flipkart

Realme 3 has been launched in India officially

Realme 3, the much-anticipated smartphone, has finally been launched in India at an event in New Delhi. The Realme 3 is the company’s answer to the Redmi Note 7 Pro, Samsung Galaxy M20, and Honor 8C that tout the fancy cameras in the budget and mid-range segments. Realme 3 is not only taking on what the rival smartphones call the next big thing in the camera department by not jumping on the 48-megapixel camera bandwagon, but also developer-friendly elements such as unlocked bootloader and an open camera API. The smartphone is the successor to the Realme 2, which launched last year.

In India, Realme 3 will be available at Rs 8,999 for the 3GB/ 32GB variant while its high-end 4GB/ 64GB variant will sell for Rs 10,999. The colour options include Dynamic Black, Radiant Blue, and Classic Black. It will be available to buy via Flipkart and realme.com starting 12 noon on March 12. The Jio customers get benefits worth Rs 5,300, in addition to Rs 500 instant discount on HDFC credit and debit cards.

Realme has also launched new Iconic Cases for the Realme 3 that come in Yellow, Grey, Classic Diamond Blue. Each unit will cost Rs 599 and will be available across all platforms.

Madhav Sheth, CEO Realme, took a potshot at Xiaomi by showing how Realme 3 is a competitor to the Redmi Note 7. The most highlighted comparison Sheth made was that Realme phones do not serve advertisements in the native OS, unlike advertisement-filled MIUI on Redmi phones that allow Xiaomi to generate revenues. He also teased the awaited launch of Realme 3 Pro in April – the device that will counter the Redmi Note 7 Pro.

The Realme 3 has a 6.2-inch ‘Dewdrop’ display with HD+ resolution that is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 3 on top. The smartphone has a ‘3D Gradient Unibody’, which Realme says makes it one of the most beautiful devices in the segment. The smartphone is powered by a 12-nanometre MediaTek Helio P70 processor with up to 2.1GHz clock speed. It packs two RAM and storage configurations – 3GB RAM + 32GB storage and 4GB RAM + 64GB storage. The storage can be expanded via a microSD card by up to 256GB in a triple slot.

Sheth took a jibe at the Redmi Note 7 (China variant) that offers a 48-megapixel rear camera but couldn’t take photos as good as Realme 3’s cameras. There are dual cameras on the Realme 3 – a 13-megapixel primary sensor with f/1.8 aperture and a secondary 2-megapixel depth camera. For selfies, the smartphone has a 13-megapixel f/2.0 camera that also supports face unlock. Realme says that the smartphone is powered by AI and can deliver good photos, thanks to features such as Nightscape, Chroma Boost, and scene recognition.

Realme is also giving developers a reason to invest their efforts into developing smartphones more user-friendly. The company will ship with Realme 3 with an unlocked bootloader, as well as the camera API that can be tweaked to add more features. The Realme 3 comes preloaded with ColorOS 6.0 that is based on Android 9 Pie. Not only the smartphone gets most Android Pie features, but Realme has also switched to the stock UI experience.

The Realme 3 is claimed to be splash and dustproof, however, the company did not provide the level of IP certification. Talking about how durable Realme 3 is, the company said it did not need to crack nuts using the phone – a head-on dig at the Redmi Note 7 that Xiaomi CEO Lei Jun used to demonstrate the robustness of the phone.

For the battery, the Realme 3 packs a 4320mAh battery optimised for the screen, thanks to AI. The company is bundling a 10W fast charger for the Realme 3.